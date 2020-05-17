JaguarReport
How Have the Jaguars' Rookies Left a First Impression in a Virtual Mini-Camp?

John Shipley

Getting rookies caught up to speed is always an important endeavor for any NFL team, but a 2020 season in which has so far been entirely virtual has made the developments of key rookie classes even more notable.

Among those classes is that of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who drafted a franchise-record 12 players in last month's draft. The Jaguars then signed over a dozed undrafted free agents. Jacksonville's roster has gone through enough turnover to create the possibility of a high number of rookies to make the roster.

Due to the NFL's facilities being closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, rookie mini-camps like the Jaguars' have been moved off the field and into the virtual classroom. Head coach Doug Marrone and his coaching staff have yet to see their rookie group on the field, but there have been able to at least good positive first impressions of their newest players.

"I love it. I could be happier," Marrone said Friday in a video conference with local media when asked about his rookies. "So when we are with them, you know, one on one or in their groups, their questions are great, because one of the things that we challenged the young guys with was, you know, a lot of times when they come in and I spoke to them about that, you know, first impressions are important."

Once the Jaguars are able to get back in their own facility and see how their rookies blend into the roster during normal circumstances. Eventually, Marrone will be able to see his team and rookies on the field, in the locker room, in meetings, and more.

But while things aren't exactly normal or ideal, there are evaluations still taking place. First impressions are first impressions no matter the circumstance, and this applies to the Jaguars' rookie group as well.

"I challenged them. I said, look, I don't know what these first impressions are going to look like but I want to make sure you understand that we're still looking at things of how in this virtual setting, you know, will you be able to impress us beyond, you know, what we're asking you to do," Marrone said.

"So, you see certain things like, you know, the meeting starts at a certain time -- most of those guys are logged in 15 minutes early. Those guys are prepared, they have questions ready. So, you know, I've been impressed."

But while Marrone has been so far impressed how his rookies have fared, he knows the important results will be when his team is allowed to be back on the football field.

The players are learning, preparing, and communicating now, but what will matter will be how the players translate the information they gain now onto the field.

"Guys that can take things from the classroom and go out on the field, you know, will probably have a little bit of an advantage," Marrone said. "So for me as a coach, I don't want to put anyone at a disadvantage. So that's why we're looking at some of the virtual stuff that we're doing. You know, how do we get these guys up to speed so that they can compete for a job. "

The Jaguars' 2020 rookies will eventually be able to prove their mettle between the lines and whistles, but for now, their first and only impressions are being made via virtual meetings, group chats, and more. So far, the rookies have been up to the task. 

News

