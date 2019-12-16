Film Room: How Leonard Fournette Has Paved a Path For Success in 2019

In 2019, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has only 3 rushing touchdowns on the year, but don’t let that fool you.

In the AFC, he is ranked second for combined yards (Rushing + Receiving) with 1,569 yards, and ranked fourth for total rushing (1,081) in the conference. In the entire NFL, he is ranked eighth for total yards.

Along with being one of the top skilled-players in the league, he also has helped his team by picking up a new role as back and its not only rushing the ball, but by receiving as well. In fact, he is tied with DJ Chark for most receptions per game, averaging 5.2, and he also has a catch rating of 78 percent.

While watching Fournette’s tape, I noticed that when he leaves his block to run his route, he chips one of the edge rushers to slow him up a bit, which always gives the quarterback a little bit more time to throw the ball. I mention this because sometimes the defender is not even close to getting through the offensive line but honestly that is just the dog in him.

There were many plays so far this season that nominates Leonard Fournette for #BEASTMODE of the week. Against the Chargers, Fournette did not have one of his best games but early in the first quarter he made it clear that he was going to run angry.

As the play starts, tight end Nick O’Leary (#86) picks up the edge rusher, who gets a pretty good jump off the line and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (#75) attempts to pick up the blitzing defender, who gives him a really nice juke getting him into the backfield.

The reason why we are looking at this clip is to recognize that with the offensive line the Jaguars put on the field right now, more of their offensive drives should end in punts. Fournette can recognize the sudden pressure, jump cut and quickly get enough space to stiff arm only to get back to the line of scrimmage. Most three-down power backs would try to run through those blitzers which would end -2-yard run plays.

When we see #Beastmode it is not only using a stiff arm but it’s also never giving up and keeping his feet moving at all times. In 2017, what I initially loved from Fournette was his ability to always finish his runs falling forward gaining those 2 yards at the end of each run. That is attributed to always churning your legs just in case that one defender doesn’t wrap up. In the fundamentals of football its always said that the moment you let up, there will always be someone else there to take advantage.

Leonard Fournette is proving every year how valuable the position is that he plays. As a running back, your main goal is, of course, every play you want to score, but if you can provide your offense with a new set of downs to continue the drive, you are doing your job.

An example of a play that should have been a short gain but with Fournette continuing to always keep his legs moving resulted in an unexpected huge gain and first down.

Last week against the Chargers, the Jaguars come out with three tight ends and the run is designed to the right side, but because the tight end from the weak side is the lead blocker any of those gaps he crosses can potentially form a hole. Inevitably, Leonard finds the perfect lane since the Chargers third level is spread and Cam Robinson got a jump off the line.

As mentioned earlier, Leonard Fournette has exceeded expectations in receiving.

Leonard Fournette coming out of the backfield is usually a check down and Fournette is still getting first downs.

Surprisingly, Fournette has shown a high-level ability to catch the ball and recognize and react to a defender, usually beating him for extra yards after the catch.

The key block on this next play is the wide receiver Keelan Cole.

The Jaguars receivers, and Chris Conley in particular, have been one of the best blockers on the outside on this Jaguars team. Early in Leonard Fournette’s career one thing I’ve noticed from him is when he sees a tiny gap in the defense, he makes a quick cut and gets to the second level of the defense in a matter of seconds.

Here is the first example against the Titans to get into the endzone.

There are times where the chance to break it to the second level is there, but the time to hit that cut is missed and we end up with runs that look like this...

The lead blockers did their job and picked up the first defender they saw, but Leonard Fournette was not able to make that quick cut upfield.

The Jaguars' offensive line this year has not performed very well as we know, but there were a handful of very good runs set up by the perfect blocks.

In our film session we learned that not every block will be perfect, and not every run from Fournette will be positive. But he is certainly an all-around team player, he has various sides to his game and when you leave that A gap open, he will make you pay. Hopefully in the near future they provide Fournette with a true fullback or deeper depth at offensive line and we will get to see his full potential.







