How Zay Jones’s Growth Has Elevated the Play of the Jaguars Offense

Winners of three out of their last four games, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in control of their playoff destiny thanks in large part to the contributions of wide receiver Zay Jones.

Jones’s coming-out party continued in Week 15, hauling in six catches on eight targets for 109 yards and three scores to pace the Jaguars' receiving corps in a pivotal win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Over the last four weeks, Zay Jones is tied for 1st among all WRs in TDs (4), 7th in yards (347), and 7th in catches (27)

Throughout his first year in Duval, Jones has proven that he is more than just a vertical threat, consistently showcasing his impressive route running skills in the short passing game and is even used consistently in screen sets. For Jones, this growth can be attributed to having a full season’s worth of work on the field.

“I think honestly, just the consistency of playing through a duration of the season,” Jones said. “I did it earlier in my career. I more so had to take a different approach and role when I was with Las Vegas as far as knowing the dynamic of our team and what my role was, and this one, I’m more a part of it, more games, more opportunities, maintenance on my body. Trying to stay as healthy as possible, understanding that when I look at Christian (Kirk) and Marv (Jones Jr.) and Ag, it’s just us, we have to go make the play.

"No one else is going to do it. We’re the ones that has to do it. Earlier in my career as a younger player you understand that there’s more so the responsibility on the guys that are ahead of you and understanding that we are those guys. It’s an interesting challenge to accept that and accept that role, to know what it means to be the player or one of the players to make a moment or catch or play for your team, and I think just that process of growing, enjoying the space that you’re in and accepting that challenge I think is something that I’ve been adapting to and learning over the duration of the season.”

As a unit, the wide receivers have showcased their talents and grown in their respective roles. For Zay Jones, the tight-knit relationships formed in that room are a massive factor in their growth as an offense.

“I think it’s a very special group with the age ranges that we have, what we each bring to the table, the roles that we have within the team, and we’ve definitely meshed closer than we ever have,” Jones said.

“I really admire Christian and Marv’s game. I admire what Tim Jones does for this football team. A lot of people call it the dirty work, but that guy works very, very hard. What our guys do on the practice squad level, what Jamal Agnew is able to do from a standpoint of running the football, catching the football.

"We saw a glimpse of what he can really do, and you guys have witnessed over the years. This receiver group is very special to me. We’ve definitely bonded. We’re doing a white elephant thing today, which I think is pretty cool. I’ve never done a white elephant. I’ve done a secret Santa. Fun stuff like that, it’s pretty cool.”

In the most important stretch of the season for the Jaguars, it is this bond and overall team chemistry that has them playing winning football in December for the first time since 2017. The New York Jets represent the next test on Thursday Night at Metlife Stadium.

