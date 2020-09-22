SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars Injury Report Update From Tuesday's Practice

John Shipley

With just a few more days until the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins kick off in TIAA Bank Field on Thursday Night Football, each side has released an injury update from Tuesday's practices. 

The Jaguars listed the following five players on the injury report:

WR DJ Chark: limited (chest)

TE Tyler Davis: limited (knee)

K Josh Lambo: limited (left hip)

C Brandon Linder: out (knee)

S Brandon Watson: out (illness)

Lambo was a new addition to the injury report on Tuesday after not appearing on Monday's estimated injury report. The other four players all have the same designations they had for Monday. 

Linder injured his knee at the end of the third quarter of the Jaguars' Week 2 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He was replaced by Tyler Shatley and didn't return to the game, and his status for Thursday appears to be uncertain.

"Linder, we got good news last night. Obviously, we didn’t know if it was going to be serious or not, so we got good news on it," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said during a media conference on Monday. 

"Now it’s just going to be day by day. He’s not going to go on IR, so now we just have to see how we’ll be on a short week.”

As for the Dolphins, they have a much lengthier injury report, though it is an estimation since they will not practice until later tonight.

RB Matt Breida: full (ankle)

WR Jakeem Grant: full (shoulder)

DE Emmanuel Ogbah: full (ankle)

LB Elandon Roberts: full (concussion) 

LB Kyle Van Noy: full (hand)

S Clayton Fejedelem: limited (pectoral) 

CB Xavien Howard: limited (knee)

DE Shaq Lawson: limited (hip)

WR DeVante Parker: limited (hamstring)

CB Byron Jones: out (groin/Achilles) 

“He’s still in the protocol. He’s still in, I guess, the evaluation stage," Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said about Roberts on Tuesday.

"Our medical team and (Head Athletic Trainer) Kyle Johnston handles that. He does a great job from that standpoint. We’re going to get him back as quickly as possible. Again, we’re very – look with the concussions, we’re careful with those and we just have to be smart about it and make sure he’s ready to go before we bring him back.”

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Jaguars vs. Dolphins

To help prepare you for Sunday's bout between the Jaguars and Dolphins, we talk to Alain Poupart of AllDolphins.

John Shipley

Jaguars' James Robinson Nominated For NFL Rookie of the Week

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson has been nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week. If he wins, this would be two weeks in a row a Jags player has been named ROW.

KassidyHill

Jaguars vs. Titans: Week 2 Game Day Live Thread

Our live updates on Jacksonville's Week 2 road bout vs. the Titans.

John Shipley

Short Week, Short Memory: Jaguars Shifting Focus to Dolphins

Despite a tough loss to the Titans in Week 2, the Jaguars will have to quickly put Sunday behind them and focus on their next opponent.

John Shipley

Week 2 Jaguars Report Card: What Ups and Downs Occurred During 33-30 Loss?

Who earns passing grades from JaguarReport for their performance on Sunday against the Titans? We review here.

John Shipley

Jaguars Release Estimated Monday Injury Report Ahead of Thursday Night Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their Monday injury report ahead of the Week 3 Thursday night game against the Miami Dolphins.

KassidyHill

Did the Jaguars Put Too Much of a Focus on Stopping Derrick Henry on Sunday?

Jacksonville stopped Derrick Henry for the most part on Sunday: but at what cost?

John Shipley

Five Observations From the Jaguars' 33-30 Road Loss to Titans

Why did the Jaguars fall to the Titans on Sunday, and are there any big positives to take away?

John Shipley

Jaguars vs. Titans: Week 2 Snap Count Analysis

Who played the most snaps vs. the Titans in Week 2, and why?

John Shipley

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Jaguars' Loss to Titans

There was a lot of good to take from the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 2 loss to the Tennessee Titans. There was also some bad and some ugly. We examine it all here.

KassidyHill