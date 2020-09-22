Jaguars Injury Report Update From Tuesday's Practice

With just a few more days until the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins kick off in TIAA Bank Field on Thursday Night Football, each side has released an injury update from Tuesday's practices.

The Jaguars listed the following five players on the injury report:

WR DJ Chark: limited (chest)

TE Tyler Davis: limited (knee)

K Josh Lambo: limited (left hip)

C Brandon Linder: out (knee)

S Brandon Watson: out (illness)

Lambo was a new addition to the injury report on Tuesday after not appearing on Monday's estimated injury report. The other four players all have the same designations they had for Monday.

Linder injured his knee at the end of the third quarter of the Jaguars' Week 2 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He was replaced by Tyler Shatley and didn't return to the game, and his status for Thursday appears to be uncertain.

"Linder, we got good news last night. Obviously, we didn’t know if it was going to be serious or not, so we got good news on it," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said during a media conference on Monday.

"Now it’s just going to be day by day. He’s not going to go on IR, so now we just have to see how we’ll be on a short week.”

As for the Dolphins, they have a much lengthier injury report, though it is an estimation since they will not practice until later tonight.

RB Matt Breida: full (ankle)

WR Jakeem Grant: full (shoulder)

DE Emmanuel Ogbah: full (ankle)

LB Elandon Roberts: full (concussion)

LB Kyle Van Noy: full (hand)

S Clayton Fejedelem: limited (pectoral)

CB Xavien Howard: limited (knee)

DE Shaq Lawson: limited (hip)

WR DeVante Parker: limited (hamstring)

CB Byron Jones: out (groin/Achilles)

“He’s still in the protocol. He’s still in, I guess, the evaluation stage," Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said about Roberts on Tuesday.

"Our medical team and (Head Athletic Trainer) Kyle Johnston handles that. He does a great job from that standpoint. We’re going to get him back as quickly as possible. Again, we’re very – look with the concussions, we’re careful with those and we just have to be smart about it and make sure he’s ready to go before we bring him back.”