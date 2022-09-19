'It Just Creates Problems for Defenses’: Lawrence to Kirk Connection on Full Display

The Indianapolis Colts, having not won a game at TIAA Bank Field since 2014, looked to finally end the streak and put a close to the narrative surrounding these two teams. The Jags had other plans, dominating their division rival to the tune of a 24-0 pounding.

One thing is clear; the Trevor Lawrence to Christian Kirk connection is special, with Kirk leading the team in receiving for the second week in a row with six catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Head coach Doug Pederson attributes the statistical success to the relationship these two have had since the spring.

“Yeah, it’s something that we’ve started back in the spring with those two kind of building that relationship,” Pederson said.

“Christian is a great player. That’s why we went out and got him in free agency, and you can see it now two weeks in a row, some of the plays that he’s made. He’s made an impact for our offense. But yeah, it’s just a matter of them just continuing to work, stay on the same page, again, coming up with game plans that help Christian get open and Trevor to find him.”

The Jaguars offensive game plan has certainly led to substantial production from Kirk thus far. Through two games, the talented wideout has amassed 195 yards on 12 receptions, placing among the league leaders at the position. His 18 targets are a team high and the production shows a deep trust in his ability to get the job done.

As for the man getting Kirk the ball, Trevor Lawrence put on a show against the Colts. The second-year quarterback went 25-of-32 for 235 yards and two touchdowns, maintaining poise in the pocket and taking what the defense was giving him.

Talks at the conclusion of free agency pegged Kirk as a massive overpay. Lawrence has made it clear that that assumption is far from the truth.

“Two games in, and it’s been great so far,” Lawrence said. “I don’t really care about that stuff. I know he doesn’t either. We’ve talked about just blocking all of that out. At the end of the day, I said it after the game, the group we’ve got, we’re confident we can beat anybody we play, and no matter whether we’ve prepare the right way and we execute it, that’s another story, but we’ve got the talent, so I’m not worried.

"He’s awesome. From a quarterback’s perspective, the way he plays, the way he sees the game, the way he gets open, just everything. He has a great feel, so it’s been great, that relationship, and just keep building that with all the guys. We’ve got a great group.”

The emergence of the Kirk and Lawrence tandem has made this Jaguars offense among the most prolific units in the first two weeks of the season. Having a veteran like Kirk to rely on does wonders for a young quarterback and other receivers in the position room, something that will bode well for the team as they continue to chug along.

“I mean there’s a lot of things,” Lawrence said. “He’s very professional the way he approaches the game, the conversations we have. He sees things really well. After a play he might — whatever the concept was, I’m not getting into all of that, but he’ll see something and come to me and ask what I saw, and it’s just constant conversation.

"I think that’s the biggest thing between a quarterback and a receiver is just having that dialogue all the time, whether that’s in practice, in a game, both. He does a great job of that, and our other guys do too. During practice we always go after, and if something wasn’t right that day, we go fix it and make sure we’re on the same page. I think seeing some of that stuff start to pay off and click.”