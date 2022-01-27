Jaguars Head Coach Search: Bears Hire Colts DC Matt Eberflus

Another Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching candidate has been wiped off the board.

According to sources, the Chicago Bears have hired former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to be their next head coach.

Eberflus was one of several people to get an interview with the Jaguars, but he was ultimately the top choice for the Bears.

Eberflus, 51, is a first-time head coach after spending the past four seasons as the defensive coordinator in Indianapolis. For the past two seasons, the Colts fielded a Top-10 defense in the league and now the AFC South rival will seek a replacement to coordinate the defense.

As for how this affects the Jags' head coaching search, the team is beginning to set its sights on two prime candidates. Former franchise quarterback and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, who recently interviewed for the position after the Jaguars' jet was spotted in Denver.

From 2011-14, Fangio worked as the defensive coordinator with current Jaguars' general manager Trent Baalke with the San Francisco 49ers. The pair helped lead the Niners to an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII, but ultimately lost to the Baltimore Ravens. The familiarity within the two makes Fangio one of the top candidates in the search with Eberflus and former Jags offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett hired by other teams.

Fangio's interview also casts doubt that the team is ready to move forward with Leftwich.

"The development, along with potentially holding more second interviews with head coaching candidates, comes after the Jaguars launched contract talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich Tuesday night before discussions became complicated Wednesday morning and momentum toward an anticipated deal stalled," Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reported on Wednesday.

With the first dominoes beginning to fall in the head coaching cycle, the Jags should have their head coach soon. But it's anyone's guess as to who it could be, we just know it won't be Eberflus.