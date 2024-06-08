Jacksonville Jaguars' 2024 Preseason Schedule Finalized
The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2024 preseason schedule is officially finalized.
The Jaguars already knew their opponents and dates, but now official kickoff times are in from the NFL.
In Week 1 of the preseason, the Jaguars will host the Kansas City Chiefs at 7 p.m. on Aug. 10.
In Week 2, the Jaguars will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 17. The Jaguars will also be hosting joint practices that week between them and Tampa Bay.
Then on Aug. 23, the Jaguars will wrap up their three-week preseason with a road game vs. the Atlanta Falcons that is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff time.
Of course, this year's preseason could prove to be more critical than past seasons because it will be the first time teams can implement the new kickoff rule in a true game scenario. As a result, expect plenty of eyes and attention on each game, preseason or not.
"Still some mystery. Still working out some things. It's good this off-season to really I think vet out what we can and can't do, you know, with angles and blocks and different types of returns and all kinds of things that we're continuing to work through," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.
"I think it's going to take pre-season, pre-season games to really fully understand what it's about. But I think for us, it's been good because we get all our guys out there and get some stuff on tape that we can study and kind of work through some kinks that way."