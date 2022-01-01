Week 17 Power Rankings: What Is The Jaguars' New Year's Resolution?

What should the Jags look to change in the new calendar year?

With the Jacksonville Jaguars coming off a loss against the New York Jets, where do they stand compared to the rest of the NFL?

And after falling to the Buffalo Bills last week, where do the New England Patriots stand heading into this week's matchup against the Jags?

And, in a special twist for this week's rankings, we'll go into each team's New Year's resolution for 2022.

Here's a look at our weekly NFL power rankings:

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (-)

The Jags need to hire the right NFL coach to help build a program. They can't get cute and hire someone just for a "splash" but someone that is going to be a major foundational block moving forward.

31. New York Giants (-3)

The Giants need to hire an offensive coordinator that is going to allow Daniel Jones to shine. They have already committed to him for the fourth and final season of his rookie deal, but they need to find a way to make the most of their investment in the former 6th overall pick.

30. Detroit Lions (-3)

The Lions need to begin preparing for a future without Jared Goff. That could mean going into the draft and getting his replacement or finding a veteran who can be any better than Goff was in 2021.

29. New York Jets (+1)

The Jets need to keep riding the Zach Wilson train. He's shown promise in 2021 and has skill players in Elijah Moore and Michael Carter that can amplify his game. With two Top 10 projected picks, the Jets are heading in the right direction.

28. Houston Texans (+3)

The Texans need to make 2022 the year to finally move Deshaun Watson, and use the first of the boatload of draft picks to help steer the ship in the right direction.

27. Carolina Panthers (-1)

The Panthers need to find a new quarterback. Of all the QB-needy teams, the Panthers are the team that can most afford to go with a rookie. Matt Corral or Kenny Pickett perhaps?

26. Seattle Seahawks (-1)

While unlikely, the Seahawks need to hit the reset button in 2022. The team has struggled without top draft capital this year and will struggle again in 2022 because of it. Perhaps this also means that it's time to move on from the Russell Wilson era.

25. Chicago Bears (+4)

The Bears need to move on from Matt Nagy. There are other problems this team has outside of Nagy, but fixing the leadership could take this team a lot further than most teams in need of a new coach this offseason.

24. Washington Football Team (-2)

The WFT needs to stay healthy. The defense was supposed to be dominant this season, but injuries got in the way of what could have been a successful year. Washington can still reach the postseason with two wins and some help, but chances are there will be no bonus football for the WFT.

23. Denver Broncos (-)

The Broncos have built a strong team on both sides of the ball. The only thing missing is a quarterback. Drafting a prospect is a potential solution, but making a bold move and grabbing a veteran like Wilson or Aaron Rodgers could be the Peyton Manning-esque move that could catapult the Broncos into contention once again.

22. New Orleans Saints (-2)

Similar to the Broncos, the Saints need a quarterback. Another bridge year with Jameis Winston isn't a bad solution as they were 4-2 before he went down with a torn ACL, but this team has shown signs of excellence and can be one of the top teams in the NFC once again with a little more luck.

21. Atlanta Falcons (+3)

In 2022, the Falcons need to upgrade its offensive line and find a way to keep Cordarrelle Patterson. If they can keep Ryan upright, you have an offense with a former MVP, a dynamic runner in Patterson and a rising top tight end in Kyle Pitts.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (-3)

The Steelers need to get a big name QB to replace Ben Roethlisberger, who will likely retire after the season. The Steelers have a reputation of excellence and cannot rebuild. Making the trade for Deshaun Watson or signing Rodgers or Wilson is a MUST for Pittsburgh.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (+2)

The Raiders have had one of the most tumultuous seasons of all-time, with both 2020 draft picks being cut in the middle of the season and Jon Gruden resigning. They need to find a coach who won't put up with nonsense, because the product on the field is strong enough to be a contender. They just need to find someone to tune out the off-the-field antics.

18. Minnesota Vikings (-2)

The Vikes need to move on from Kirk Cousins, who has proven this year that he isn't worth $35 million, which is what he's projected to make this upcoming season. Seeing what Kellen Mond has to offer or signing a big-time veteran could be in the cards.

17. Cleveland Browns (-2)

The Browns have made a lot of correct moves to pull out of their 0-16 mess from 2016. Unfortunately, Baker Mayfield has regressed this season. Mayfield needs to show more of his 2020 self in 2022 if he wants to stick around because his team could make a Super Bowl if the defense continues to improve and the running game keeps its strength.

16. Baltimore Ravens (-2)

The Ravens are due for some good karma in 2022 after the team's poor health run dating back training camp. Hopefully these players can get healthy and the Ravens can run back to where they were in 2020.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (+4)

The Eagles did right by Jalen Hurts by drafting Devonta Smith, but the jury's still out on whether he can remain a true top option. Either the Eagles need to draft someone to complement Smith, be that No. 1 option or sign a proven veteran that can make Hurts even more dangerous.

14. Miami Dolphins (+4)

The Dolphins need to see more development from Tua Tagovailoa. Despite him leading the team to a 7-game win streak, there is still doubt as to whether he can be the franchise quarterback of the future. The defense continues to support him and transform the 'Fins into a good team, but if Tagovailoa takes the next step, the Dolphins could be one of the powerhouses in the AFC.

13. San Francisco 49ers (-1)

The Niners invested a lot into Trey Lance and they need to hand him the keys. While Jimmy Garoppolo has been serviceable, he is also holding them back. The team drafted Lance 3rd overall for a reason, so it is now time to start following through with that reason.

12. Los Angeles Chargers (-1)

The Chargers need to keep letting the offense cook and draft some defensive standouts. Once the defense catches up with the offense, the Chargers could be scary to watch.

11. Cincinnati Bengals (+2)

It's been 32 years since the Bengals have won a playoff game, and this year with Joe Burrow under center could be the perfect time for that to happen. If the Bengals can win the AFC North, they will host a playoff game in January and take advantage in a down year for the Browns, Ravens and Steelers.

10. Arizona Cardinals (-5)

The Cardinals need to find that magic from the early part of the season and bring it to the playoffs. After starting 10-2, the team is now 10-5 and sits one game back of the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC West lead. They haven't looked the same since losing to the Rams on Monday Night Football.

9. Tennessee Titans (+1)

The Titans need Derrick Henry to get healthy and return to MVP-like form, whether that's this season or next season. If it ends up being this season, the Titans are just as dangerous as any team in the AFC come playoff time.

8. New England Patriots (-2)

The Pats need to get Mac Jones comfortable enough in a playoff game. We've seen Bill Belichick get creative with Jones in his rookie year, but the playoffs is a different animal. If Jones can lead the team in the playoffs, the Patriots could be a threat to win it all.

7. Indianapolis Colts (+2)

If the Colts can have Jonathan Taylor stay healthy in 2022, the Colts are a real threat to make a deep run. The Colts are peaking at the right time and are playing their best football of the season. If it carries into the new year, the AFC South could have another Super Bowl contender.

6. Buffalo Bills (+2)

Josh Allen hasn't looked as dominant as he did in 2020. But in 2022, the team needs to find him a running back that can make him a play-action threat. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss are a cut under what he needs. If they can add a bellcow-like back to the offense through the draft, the Bills could have the No. 1 offense in 2022.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2)

The Bucs have proven why they are the defending champions throughout the 2021 season and it's really hard to fix something that hasn't proven to be broken yet. As long as the Bucs stay healthy, they are going to give each team they see in the playoffs a run for their money.

4. Los Angeles Rams (-)

The Rams need to win a Super Bowl in 2022. They spent so much of their future capital into this season and their contender window is very thin with Matthew Stafford turning 34 in February. They might never have an opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in their own stadium ever again, so they need to seize the moment and get the job done.

3. Dallas Cowboys (-)

Everything is beginning to click for the Cowboys on both sides of the ball heading into the new year. In the past, we've seen Dak Prescott fold in the postseason, but after a three-year hiatus, Prescott needs to prove that he has learned from his mistakes and take the most talented team he's been apart of in Dallas to SoFi Stadium and the Super Bowl.

2. Green Bay Packers (-)

With Aaron Rodgers potentially departing in 2022, there is no team that needs this Super Bowl more than the Packers. The window is likely closing shut if Rodgers and Co. lose in the playoffs once again, so they must refuse to lose all the way to LA.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (-)

The Chiefs need to improve their defense in 2022. The hiccups the team suffered in the early part of the year were over once the defense worked out its kinks. The offense has proven to hold the highest ceiling in the league, so if the defense can continue to support it, another championship will come to KC.