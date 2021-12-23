Week 16 Power Rankings: Where Do Jaguars Stand Ahead of Matchup vs. Jets?

Where do the Jaguars stand after a loss to the Texans?

With the Jacksonville Jaguars coming off a loss against the Houston Texans, where do they stand compared to the rest of the NFL?

And after falling to the Miami Dolphins last week, where do the New York Jets stand heading into this week's matchup against the Jags?

Here's a look at our weekly NFL power rankings:

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (-2)

After losing to the Texans last weekend, the Jags control their own destiny towards the No. 1 pick. Losses in the last three weeks will have them on the clock once again.

31. Houston Texans (+1)

The Texans move up one spot after beating the Jags, but it will probably be the last win of the season.

30. New York Jets (-1)

The Jets are coming off a loss to the Dolphins, but can they bounce back at home this week in a battle of the top two picks from this past year's draft?

29. Chicago Bears (-1)

The Bears have already fast forwarded to the offseason at this point, but without a first round pick, the future is bleak in the Windy City.

28. New York Giants (-1)

Daniel Jones is out for the season. Is it time to move to Jake Fromm?

27. Detroit Lions (+4)

The Lions took out a season's worth of frustration on the Cardinals last week and have their highest ranking of the season so far.

26. Carolina Panthers (-)

The Panthers are in the second-lowest tier of NFL teams, not in the worst category, but the bad category.

25. Seattle Seahawks (-)

The Seahawks are right there with the Panthers, two games out with only three games left to play.

24. Atlanta Falcons (-)

The Falcons are in the next tier, one that contains teams that are within a game of the playoffs, but they proved last week against the 49ers that they aren't there just yet.

23. Denver Broncos (-2)

Losing Teddy Bridgewater to a concussion sets this team back and hurts their chances to make a miracle Wild Card run.

22. Washington Football Team (-6)

COVID threw around the WFT like a ragdoll this past week, and now their season is in serious jeopardy.

21. Las Vegas Raiders (+1)

The Raiders saved their season on a last-second field goal in Cleveland, but they still face an uphill battle to make the postseason.

20. New Orleans Saints (+3)

If the Saints wish to sniff the playoffs, the defense will have to play like it did in Tampa this past weekend against the Buccaneers.

19. Philadelphia Eagles (+1)

The Eagles did themselves a favor by beating Washington Tuesday night and find themselves in position to make a trip to the playoffs with three weeks to go.

18. Miami Dolphins (+1)

The Dolphins hold the longest win streak in the NFL at six, and will look to make it seven Monday night against the Saints.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (+1)

The Steelers saved their season by beating the Titans Sunday but they need to keep that same energy against the Chiefs this weekend in Kansas City.

16. Minnesota Vikings (+1)

The Vikings hold the seventh playoff spot in the NFC, but they have several teams right on their tail.

15. Cleveland Browns (+2)

Losing Monday night was not in the plans for the Browns, who dealt with a COVID outbreak this past week. They'll look to put all of that behind them as they face the Packers on Christmas Day in Green Bay.

14. Baltimore Ravens (-3)

The Ravens' slide continues and one week after finding themselves on top of their division, they now find themselves outside of the AFC Playoff Picture.

13. Cincinnati Bengals (+2)

The Bengals control their own destiny in the AFC North and face a huge matchup hosting the Ravens Sunday.

12. San Francisco 49ers (+2)

The Niners have won five of six and will look to inch closer to a playoff berth tonight in Nashville against the Titans.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (-2)

The Chargers gave it their best against the Chiefs last week but fell short. Luckily, this week presents an easy bounce back game against the Texans.

10. Tennessee Titans (-2)

The Titans took a step backwards last week against the Steelers, but need to get back in shape against the Niners tonight.

9. Indianapolis Colts (+4)

While the Colts are still one game back of the Titans, their win against the Patriots proved that they are a legitimate threat in the AFC.

8. Buffalo Bills (+2)

The Bills are in position to reclaim the AFC East lead with a rematch against the Patriots this weekend.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2)

After losing Chris Godwin to a torn ACL, Antonio Brown's return couldn't have come at a better time. And they've brought his old teammate Le'Veon Bell into the mix.

6. New England Patriots (-2)

A rare misstep for the Patriots came last week in Indy, but they still are one of the biggest threats in the AFC.

5. Arizona Cardinals (-2)

The Cardinals are officially in danger of losing their legitimacy after falling to the Lions last weekend. They'll have a chance to prove themselves again on Christmas Day against the Colts.

4. Los Angeles Rams (+2)

The Rams are getting running back Cam Akers back soon, which could be the push of momentum needed for them to make a statement in the NFC.

3. Dallas Cowboys (+4)

The Cowboys hold the No. 2 seed currently in the NFC and the defense has slowly been improving as the season trucks along.

2. Green Bay Packers (-)

The Packers have the league's best record at 11-3 and will likely be the top seed in the NFC, but they could be on upset alert this weekend against the Browns, one of the most unpredictable teams in the league.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (-)

The Chiefs proved last week that they are not a team to count out, and their ceiling is higher than any other team's in the league.