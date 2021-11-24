Week 12 Power Rankings: Where Do Jaguars Sit Heading Into Thanksgiving?

With the Jacksonville Jaguars coming off a loss against the San Francisco 49ers, where do they stand compared to the rest of the NFL?

And after two straight embarrassing losses from the Atlanta Falcons last week, where do they stand heading into this week's matchup against the Jags?

Here's a look at our weekly NFL power rankings:

32. Detroit Lions (-)

Did Dan Campbell and the Lions really expect to win when they trotted Tim Boyle out as the starting quarterback?

31. New York Jets (-1)

Zach Wilson comes back this week for the Jets, but is that something worth celebrating?

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (-1)

Three straight weeks with Trevor Lawrence not throwing a touchdown nor throwing for 200 yards. Perhaps his bad fortunes will reverse with the Falcons on deck this weekend.

29. New York Giants (-1)

The Giants went two steps forward and four steps back after Monday night's loss to the Bucs. It looks like the beginning of the end of the Joe Judge/Daniel Jones era.

28. Houston Texans (+3)

Don't ask me how the Texans beat the Titans. I have absolutely no idea. It doesn't make any sense. This is the weirdest timeline.

27. Chicago Bears (-)

The Bears' season is lost, but maybe it's for the best as Matt Nagy will finally be shown the door.

26. Atlanta Falcons (-3)

The Falcons looked miserable. I considered keeping them off the rankings this week, that's how bad they've been. If they lose to the Jaguars, they will not receive a ranking next week.

25. Seattle Seahawks (-1)

The Seahawks are running out of time. Monday's game against Washington is a must-win for the team.

24. Miami Dolphins (+2)

The Dolphins are winners of three straight, but it's going to take more than that to get back to where their expectations were at the beginning of the season.

23. Denver Broncos (-1)

The Broncos drop down a spot with a bye and face an important match this week against their division rival, the LA Chargers.

22. Carolina Panthers (-2)

The Panthers came back down to earth following a loss at home to the WFT, but they remain an exciting an intriguing team where the jury's still out.

21. Washington Football Team (+4)

The WFT's season looks very different following two wins after the bye. A win against the Seahawks this week at home would put them one game under .500.

20. New Orleans Saints (-6)

The Saints haven't lost a game since Trevor Siemian became the starter. Maybe Jameis Winston is better than we gave him credit for...

19. Philadelphia Eagles (+2)

The Eagles are slowly starting to grow on me. Jalen Hurts is proving himself to be a true franchise quarterback and the defense looks better each and every week.

18. Las Vegas Raiders (-3)

The Raiders have lost three straight, but remain competitive in a jam-packed AFC Wild Card race. Their season won't end this week if they were to lose to the Cowboys, but this ship needs to change direction soon.

17. San Francisco 49ers (-)

The Niners are back to .500, but their win against the Jags doesn't answer the question if they are good or not. A game against the Vikings this week will better help answer that question.

16. Cincinnati Bengals (-)

The Bengals snapped their losing streak in Vegas this week, but their play in November still makes me question their candidacy as a contender.

15. Minnesota Vikings (+4)

The Vikings have played every game close this season, and it appears that they are finally progressing towards the mean. If they make the playoffs, the Vikes are going to be the team nobody wants to play.

14. Indianapolis Colts (+4)

Just like the Vikings, the Colts needed this win to help build momentum and Jonathan Taylor looks as dynamic as any player in the NFL right now.

13. Cleveland Browns (-)

Cleveland is having a weird season. They win games awkwardly, they lose games dramatically and they still find themselves in the playoff picture somehow.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (-)

Each week, I contemplate pushing the Steelers back, but looking at the teams behind them, they have a higher ceiling than all of them.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (-)

The Chargers were impressive on offense Sunday, but giving up a 17-point fourth quarter lead is always going to be in the back of the head when thinking if this team is legit or not.

10. Buffalo Bills (-5)

The Bills are in the lowest spot of the season after relinquishing the division lead to the Pats. Tonight's game against the Saints will hopefully get them back on track.

9. New England Patriots (+1)

The Patriots are the hottest team in the league right now, but this week's game against the Titans will prove if this team is a true contender.

8. Baltimore Ravens (-)

I'm giving the Ravens a mulligan after barely beating the Bears. Lamar Jackson was able to prove his value by not suiting up and they would have won by more had he played.

7. Los Angeles Rams (-)

The bye week keeps the Rams where they are, but a matchup with the Packers this week could help them jump back into the Top 5.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-)

The Bucs took care of business Monday night, but with the weird reshuffling of the Top 5, they remain at No. 6.

5. Tennessee Titans (-3)

Losing to the Texans should make you the 33rd best team out of 32, but given the fact that they are 8-3, they still belong in the Top 5, but another bad loss would give me serious concerns.

4. Dallas Cowboys (-1)

The Cowboys gave the Chiefs a fight despite being down Amari Cooper for the whole game and CeeDee Lamb for half of it. It's also important to note that Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence will be back soon to help fortify the team's weakest position group right now.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (+6)

The biggest jump this week belongs to the Chiefs, who have the highest ceiling of any contender. The defense that couldn't get the job done early in the season has cleaned up, and Patrick Mahomes is playing better too. It's starting to look like the Chiefs of old again.

2. Green Bay Packers (-1)

Aaron Rodgers' toe fracture doesn't hurt the team's ranking, and when looking at every contender, this team has the fewest flaws in my eyes. The only reason they don't sit at the top spot was the team's three-point loss to the Vikings.

1. Arizona Cardinals (+3)

As the only team in the Top 5 from last week to win, the Cardinals are back on top. And they are only going to get better once Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins return following the bye.