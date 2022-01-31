Jaguars Head Coach Search: Jacksonville Reportedly Interviewing Rich Bisaccia on Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars look like they are hitting the reset button on the league's most baffling head coach search.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are granting former Las Vegas Raiders special teams coach and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia an interview on Monday for their vacant head coach position.

The Jaguars to this point have interviewed nine candidates for the head coach role: Doug Pederson, Jim Caldwell, Kellen Moore, Byron Leftwich, Nathaniel Hackett, Kellen Moore, Todd Bowles, Bill O'Brien, and Matt Eberflus. The Jaguars have reportedly spoken with Vic Fangio as well, but there are strong indications that it is not for a head coach role.

Jacksonville has also reportedly showed an interest in speaking with Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, but the team can not speak to O'Connell until after the Super Bowl because he wasn't among the initial wave of candidates.

The Jaguars to this point have interviewed nine candidates for the head coach role: Doug Pederson, Jim Caldwell, Kellen Moore, Byron Leftwich, Nathaniel Hackett, Kellen Moore, Todd Bowles, Bill O'Brien, and Matt Eberflus. The Jaguars have reportedly spoken with Vic Fangio as well, but there are strong indications that it is not for a head coach role.

The Jaguars held second interviews with Eberflus and Leftwich and planned to speak with Hackett a second time before he was hired by the Denver Broncos. With Eberflus hired by the Chicago Bears on the same day, the Jaguars were evidently left to simply Leftwich, but no agreement has been reached. It has now been almost a week since Leftwich's second interview, and the Jaguars appear no closer to having a head coach.

Bisaccia has been widely presumed to take the Chicago Bears' special teams coach role under Eberflus, but he now appears to be a late addition to the Jaguars' coaching search. Bisaccia had a 7-5 record with the Raiders as interim head coach following Jon Gruden's firing, leading the Raiders to a Wild Card berth.

Bisaccia has been a special teams coordinator or assistant head coach in the NFL since 2002, working for Tampa Bay, San Diego, Dallas, and the Raiders.