Roster News: Jaguars Sign Jaydon Mickens

The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting some reinforcements in the return game.

According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, the Jaguars are signing Jaydon Mickens from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad.

The signing comes after special teams ace Jamal Agnew injured his hip in Sunday's loss against the San Francisco 49ers. Agnew ranked fifth in the NFL in kick return yards and is the only player in the NFL this season with a rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown and a kick return for a touchdown.

Agnew's loss is extremely unfortunate as he was one of the team's biggest bright spots so far this season, but Mickens also brings a ton of speed to the Jaguars, as he did in his first stint in Duval from 2017-18.

Mickens signed as an undrafted free agent out of Washington with the Oakland Raiders following the 2016 NFL Draft, but did not make his NFL debut until 2017 after he signed with the Jaguars. In just his second NFL game, Mickens returned a punt for a touchdown.

Mickens handled punt return duties for the remainder of the 2017 season, then moved on to kick returns for the 2018 season before landing on injured reserve.

He surfed around practice squads again in 2019, signing with the Carolina Panthers before finding a home in Tampa Bay with the Bucs.

In 2020, he stayed on the active roster for the majority of the year and ended up returning kicks in Super Bowl LV.

He carried that job into the 2021 season before being waived and re-signing with the practice squad in mid-October.

Now, he has a chance to resurrect his career in the final seven games with the team who gave him his first big break.