49ers vs. Jaguars Inactives: James Robinson In; Elijah Mitchell Out

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson was the only player limited at practice Friday, but the second-year pro is active today, and that will certainly help Trevor Lawrence and the offense facing a tough San Francisco 49ers defense today.

The Jaguars announced that five players will be inactive for today's contest:

Running back Devine Ozigbo, cornerback Tre Herndon, linebacker Dakota Allen, tight end Jacob Hollister and linebacker Jordan Smith.

Ozigbo, Herndon, Hollister and Smith were all inactive for last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts. The only switch from last week's list comes with Allen, who played on special teams last week, being swapped out for wide receiver Tyron Johnson, who was cut earlier this week.

With Johnson cut, the Jaguars called up veteran wideout John Brown from the practice squad, and he will make his team debut today.

As for the 49ers, their leading running back Elijah Mitchell will not play today's game due to finger and rib injuries. He joins fellow running back JaMycal Hasty (ankle), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf) and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz (healthy scratch) in street clothes today.

With Mitchell out, that should be somewhat of a reprieve for the Jacksonville front seven, but Jeff Wilson Jr. will likely grab the start for San Francisco. Wilson has been sidelined for majority of the season, but has proven to be an effective back when called upon.

He'll be called upon today and expected to play a big role alongside rookie Trey Sermon and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

The Jaguars kick off against the 49ers at 1:00 p.m. EST at TIAA Bank Field.