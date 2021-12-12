With Week 14 Loss, Jaguars Eliminated From Playoff Contention

Although it was unofficial long before today, the Jacksonville Jaguars' 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans officially eliminated them from playoff contention.

The loss was the first time the Jaguars had been shut out in a game since 2009.

They join the Houston Texans and the New York Jets among the teams who are officially moving on to 2022.

The elimination marks the fourth straight season of missing the playoffs for the Jaguars and the thirteenth time in the last 14 seasons.

“Of course because the end of the season is going to show what type of team and what type of players are going to come back and do some great things next year. I was telling guys man it is tough because you are trying to fight for a playoff spot and trying to do that, but now you have to put it on tape," wide receiver Laquon Treadwell said this week.

"These next couple games are going to how important this game really is to you. Not just what it is to the Jaguars, or to your teammates but for yourself. You have to put it on tape because the one thing about it is that the tape never stops. I do not care what is going on during the season, the tape does not stop. You have to put it on tape, whatever it is, play your best ball. You have to.”

While the Jaguars are eliminated, the final four games are still important. It will evaluate Urban Meyer and the coaching staff's performance to determine whether they will be retained for 2022, and it will also give Trevor Lawrence more opportunities to develop into the franchise quarterback the Jaguars hope he can be someday.

Even though playoffs were not expected for the team, their 2-11 start to the season is positioning them with a chance to receive the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft for the second year in a row. The last stretch of games will also determine where the Jags end up landing at the top of the draft. Several defensive prospects including Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson are projected to be the top prospects. Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal could also be a target for the Jaguars in the first round.

The Jaguars face off against the 2-11 Texans next week at TIAA Bank Field in what will be an important game for draft positioning.