The JaguarMaven Podcast, EP. 5: Just How Bad Was Sunday's Loss, and When Will Changes Come?

John Shipley

Publisher John Shipley and contributor Trevan Pixley deliver the fifth episode of The JaguarMaven Podcast and discuss a number of Jacksonville Jaguars topics, ranging from the Jaguars' blowout loss over the weekend, why no staff changes have happened yet and where this season compares to past Jaguars failures.

After the team's fifth consecutive loss by 17 or more points, the hapless 2019 Jaguars are beginning to enter into historically bad territory. They are the first team since the 1986 Tampa Bay Buccaneers to lose five games in a row in such a manner. For context, that Buccaneers team went 2-14 and were so bad that No. one overall pick Bo Jackson refused to play for them. That is how bad this Jaguars team has been over the last month.

So how does this Jaguars stretch compare to some other bad stretches of Jacksonville football? John and Trevan dived into this, as well as how Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers compared to other Jaguars losses of the past. 

John and Trevan also talk about how the lack of changes made thus far to the Jacksonville coaching staff and front office. So far, no coaches or executives have been fired despite several straight blowout losses. It appears as of now that Jacksonville is going to play the string out for 2019, so when should fans expect true changes? 

The two also talk some NFL Draft as they take questions from twitter, including if Jacksonville should be interested in taking a quarterback high despite the already full quarterback room of Gardner Minshew II and Nick Foles.

You can listen to each episode of The JaguarMaven Podcast on Anchor.com, as well as one of the other platforms carrying the show, such as Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

News

How Have the Jaguars’ Last Two Free Agency Classes Failed?

John Shipley
2 0

Jake Ryan being placed on IR Tuesday serves as a reflection for how poorly Jacksonville's last two free agency periods have gone.

Which Jaguars Assistant Coaches Could Potentially Survive a Regime Change?

John Shipley
2 0

Are there any Jaguars staff members that could return to the sidelines next season if Doug Marrone and Co. are replaced?

DJ Chark to Travel With Team to Oakland Despite Injury

John Shipley
0

Dealing with an ankle injury, Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark is still expected to travel with the team to Oakland.

Jaguars Week 14 Rookie Report: 2019 Class Struggles In Loss

Andrew DiCecco
0

How did the Jaguars' rookie class fare in Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers?

Jaguars vs. Chargers: Week 14 Game Day Live Thread

John Shipley
15 0

All of the live updates to today's Jaguars and Chargers game found in one place.

Winners and Losers From Chargers' Dismantling of Jaguars

John Shipley
2 0

Which Jaguars are winners from Week 14's deflating loss to the Chargers, and which aren't?

Jaguars vs. Chargers: Snap Count Analysis

John Shipley
2 0

Which players got a lot of snaps vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and which Jaguars didn't?

Jaguars Add Two Players to Roster, Place Jake Ryan on Injured Reserve

John Shipley
0

Jake Ryan's season in Jacksonville has ended after two games.

NFL Power Rankings Week 14 - Jaguars Fall Once Again

John Shipley
0

How far did the Jaguars fall in this week's power rankings after yet another blowout loss, the team's fifth in a row?

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette on Losing Streak: ‘It’s Kinda Hard to Adjust to Getting Our Ass Whooped Every Week’

John Shipley
2 0

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette joined the 1,000-yard club today, but he wasn't basking in the positives after the game.