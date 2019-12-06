JaguarMaven Week 14 Mailbag: Looking Ahead to the Draft & What to Do at QB

Each week following a Jacksonville Jaguars game, JaguarMaven will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard.

You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the JaguarMaven twitter handle or our Facebook page.

Question from @BJordanLogue: Is any of our 4 first rounders the next 2 years used on a quarterback?

Not in 2020, in my opinion. The Jaguars have more pressing needs in other areas that need to be addressed before quarterback. I believe they will go with Minshew to start the season, and by the end of next season, they’ll have a broader perspective of his capabilities. If he doesn’t show that he can be a franchise quarterback, then they will have to address it in 2021.

Question from @SexyChickenBoy: What’s the direction for Nick Foles and this team for the future?

It’s a complex situation. Foles is slated to make $15.125 million in guaranteed money in 2020. Cutting him would cost the Jaguars close to $34 million, and trading him would cost the team nearly $19 million. That said, IF the team is certain Foles is not the guy moving forward, they may try to orchestrate a trade to a quarterback-needy team, though given the hefty price tag, it remains unlikely.

As of this moment, I expect Foles to enter training camp with in intention of competing with Minshew for the starting gig. A bit of outside thinking on my end, but don’t rule out the possibility of retirement. Before rejoining the Eagles in 2017, Foles was contemplating walking away from the game entirely.

Question from @Mmissad3: Do you think Foles considers retirement if he won't be the starter or thinks he will be traded?

I do. Prior to re-signing with the Eagles in 2017, Foles pondered retirement. One thing about Foles, is that he is extremely family-oriented and has said he wants to get into ministry after football. It the stars don’t align in Jacksonville during the offseason, I wouldn’t rule it out.

Question from @rodyreport: 1. chances TC stays? 2. If DC is gone who are candidates to replace him?

I think both are likely to go, to be honest. There seems to be a growing disconnect between the front office and coaching staff when it comes to talent evaluation and bringing players in to fit their schemes. In order to rebuild that winning culture of two years ago, that dynamic just won’t work.

As for a potential defensive coordinator candidate, one name who would be a tremendous fit, in my opinion, is Ron Rivera. Rivera, who I expect to get another head coaching opportunity, is a brilliant defensive mind, known for getting the most out of his players.

Question from @jkuhnkuhn2: Why do I get this awful feeling that only Doug marrone and the coaching staff will be gone?!

I actually think it will be Tom Coughlin, Marrone and several position coaches that ultimately don’t make next years cut. I feel it’s time to hit the reset button, get the front office and coaching staff on the same page, and build a contender around Minshew.

Question from @Rateus_Johanson: Is Minshew a short-term answer or a long-term prospect for the franchise? If he's long term what are the other pieces on the team that need the most urgent attention?

It’s too early to make that assessment, as he’s made some impressive reads and followed that up with blunders that remind you that he is a sixth-round pick. The next four weeks will be extremely telling as to what they have in Minshew. As a sixth-round pick, it is fair to say he has overachieved thus far. With a first, true offseason and a year of starting under his belt, the coaching staff will have a larger body of work to assess.

As for positions of need, the most pressing, to me, would be linebacker and fortifying the defensive line. Far too often this season, running lanes have been wide open, allowing teams to move the ball at will. That has to change. One player I particularly like is Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Question from @Derk105: What should I expect out of Jake Ryan with Myles jack on IR now?

Well, Ryan is more of a downhill player than Jack, but does not run nearly as well. His physical style of play will be a welcome addition to the lineup, but teams have shown a propensity to isolate him in coverage in the past.

Question from @ross_nobles: Which is more likely, the Jags bite the bullet and package Foles out of Jacksonville? Or they ride with Foles as a backup/bridge qb?

Well, Foles came to Jacksonville to be a starter. He wants to start. I can’t imagine a situation where they start the season with him as a backup, given his hefty salary. I think he will ultimately be dealt or ride off into the sunset.

Question from @J_Ran85: If you had to decide today, who would you choose to be Jags GM and HC assuming the entire FO is gone?

For head coach, I’m looking at Matt Rhule. Throughout his years at Temple, and most recently Baylor, Rhule has shown he can resurrect those respective programs and build them into formidable contenders. I’d expect his name to be thrown quiet a bit. As for general manager, I really like Trent Kirchner, currently the Co-Director of Player Personnel in Seattle. He interviewed for the 49ers and Colts vacancy back in 2017, and has had a prominent voice in identifying talent for one of the most consistent teams in the NFL.

Question from @KYECHSPORTS: What record does Gardy need to prevent us from drafting QB rd 1 this year?

Well, it is a team game, so record isn’t always the most efficient way to evaluate a quarterback, especially in this case. Is he working through his progressions? Seeing the field better? Taking care of the football? Putting the offense in position to be successful? Those are things that will be looked at. Given the more pressing needs in other areas, I don’t see them taking a quarterback in 2020.

Question from @justinlj49: I’ve seen a lot of mocks (I guess it’s that time of year already). Have the Jags going WR with one of the first couple picks. Does that seem like a big need to you at this point regardless of regime?

It is, but the more I’ve studied this team, I think they would be better served taking a player like Auburn’s Derrick Brown, a defensive tackle that is a force against the run and pass. His presence would also effectively improve the secondary, which has proven to be a bit vulnerable after Ramsey's departure. The draft is extremely deep at wide receiver, however, so they can land a talented pass catcher in the mid-rounds.