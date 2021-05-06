Jaguars’ 2021 Offseason Workout Program Dates Announced

The offseason workout program dates have been announced for each NFL team, meaning we now know when the Jaguars' rookies will first hit the practice field.

One year after a virtual offseason, the NFL has announced its offseason workout program dates for the 2021 offseason -- giving us an idea of when we will first see some of the new members of the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster inside the building.

Per the NFL, the Jaguars' offseason workout programs are scheduled for the following dates:

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24, May 26-27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

The nine-week voluntary offseason program is in place throughout the league to help players train and condition ahead of the start of the season. We are currently in the middle of the first phase of the offseason program, which runs from April 19-May 14. The activities during this period have been limited to strength and conditioning, virtual meetings, and physical rehabilitation only.

"Phase Two (May 17-21) has been shortened from three weeks to one week. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills, “perfect play” drills, drills and plays conducted with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, with each group permitted to align eleven or fewer players across from eleven or fewer players," the NFL said in a release.

"Players on one side of the ball may execute a play, but players on the opposite side of the ball may not initiate contact with, or attempt to impede the progress of, players who are running the play. All such drills must be conducted at an acceptable walkthrough pace (i.e. Pro Bowl practice)."

The final phase of the offseason runs from May 24-June 18, a period in which "clubs may conduct in-person meetings and classroom instruction subject to COVID-19 testing cadence, tracking, facility access and other protocols."

During the final phase, teams can conduct 10 days of organized team practice activity/OTAs.

The Jaguars will likely be missing a few key new additions at the start of these offseason programs, with quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence still recovering from surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in February.

"Health-wise, I’m feeling really good. I don’t know what percentage I’d be, I don’t even know how to gauge that, but I’m on track. I’m actually a little ahead of schedule, so I’m expecting to be back whenever we get started," Lawrence said on April 30 at his introductory press conference in Jacksonville.

"[I’m] really ready for that, like I said, to be a part of a team again. As far as the logistics of getting here and all that stuff, I haven’t figured it out exactly yet, have to find a spot to stay in first. I’m trying to figure that out. Obviously, there’s a lot of moving parts, but no matter where I’m at, I’m going to start working out here Monday and get back to my normal routine.”