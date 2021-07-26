Jaguars 2021 Training Camp: Dates, Times, Storylines To Track

When will the Jaguars kick off training camp, what are the key dates, and which players could have big months? We preview camp below to deliver the answers!

The Jacksonville Jaguars are fewer than 24 hours from veterans reporting to training camp. After months of steeped anticipation, the wait is nearly over. The Jaguars -- and the NFL -- have returned.

To give fans an idea of what to expect as they follow training camp coverage this month, we have put together a list of everything you need to know about the Jaguars' 2021 training camp.

Rookies reported

Tuesday won't be the first day of training camp for this year's rookies. The Jaguars' nine draft picks and subsequent undrafted free agents reported camp on July 20 along with the rookie members of the New York Jets, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens.

The Jaguars' draft class consists of nine players who have all signed their rookie deals ahead of camp.

Round 1, No. 1: QB Trevor Lawrence

Round 1, No. 25: RB Travis Etienne

Round 2, No. 33: CB Tyson Campbell

Round 2, No. 45: OT Walker Little

Round 3, No. 65: S Andre Cisco

Round 4, No. 106: IDL Jay Tufele

Round 4, No. 121: EDGE Jordan Smith

Round 5, No. 145: TE Luke Farrell

Round 6, No. 209: WR Jalen Camp

Open practice dates

While the Jaguars will begin camp on Tuesday, that is not the first day fans will be able to see the team practice. Fans can attend the following practices, which will be held at the TIAA Bank Field practice fields.

Thursday, July 29

Friday, July 30: for season ticket members only

Saturday, July 31

Friday, August 6

Saturday, August 7

Sunday, August 8: scrimmage at TIAA Bank Field

"For all practice dates, gates open at 9 a.m. with practice scheduled to conclude around noon. Free parking is available in Lots P and J, and concessions, merchandise and restrooms will be available for all attendees," the Jaguars said last week.

"Due to the NFL’s health and safety protocols, interactions between players and fans, including autographs, will not be permitted this year. The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in place and it is highly recommended for non-vaccinated individuals to wear a face covering while attending practice."

Roster reductions

Roster reductions will look a good bit different this season compared to last season. As a result of a more flexible schedule ahead of August, the NFL has the following dates to watch in terms of roster movement.

Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time on Aug. 17, teams must reduce rosters to a maximum of 85 players on the Active/Inactive List.

Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time on Aug. 24, teams must reduce rosters to a maximum of 80 players on the Active/Inactive List.

Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time on Aug. 31, teams must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List.

The Jaguars currently have one player (wide receiver Terry Godwin) on the reserve injured list, one player (linebacker Leon Jacobs) on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, and one player (linebacker Dylan Moses) on the Active/Non-Football Injury list.

Preseason schedule

The NFL will play a three-week preseason in 2021 as part of the league's revamped schedule. The addition of an extra week and game in the regular-season means one less week in the preseason for the Jaguars and each other team.

With this in mind, the Jaguars will still get plenty of exposure this preseason thanks to a few nationally televised games.

Week 1: Aug. 14 vs. Cleveland Browns at TIAA Bank Field, 7 p.m. Will be broadcast on NFL Network.

Week 2: Aug. 23 @ New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome, 8 p.m. Will be broadcast on ESPN.

Week 3: Aug. 29 @ Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, 1 p.m. Will be broadcast on NFL Network,

Storylines to track

We will go over the Jaguars' top storylines more in depth in a roundtable piece, but here are the key ones for fans to monitor as a refresher,

Tebow Time: There is little questioning what the biggest non-Trevor Lawrence/Urban Meyer story was surrounding the Jaguars this offseason. While former Florida Gators and Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow hasn't played in an NFL game in nearly a decade, he signed with the Jaguars as a tight end this summer and will enter his first-ever camp as a non-quarterback. Tebow was the team's No. 3 'F' tight end in OTAs and minicamp, but does that change when pads come on?

Out with the old, in with the new: The Jaguars are going to look brand new compared to the team they trotted out to training camp last season. From the head coach and the quarterback to a completely remade secondary, defensive line, running back and wide receiver room, along with new schemes on both sides of the ball, the Jaguars are taking a giant step toward change on Tuesday.

Trevor and Urban's first rodeo: This will be the first of what the Jaguars hope will be many training camps in the Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer era. Will the No. 1 overall pick look the part and quickly force the Jaguars into naming him the starter? Will Meyer adjust to the NFL quickly in his foray into the pros and after an offseason that saw quite a few road bumps?