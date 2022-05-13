Jaguars 2022 Schedule Announced: Open vs. Commanders, Take on Jets in Primetime

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially have their 2022 schedule.

The NFL announced the full 2022 schedule on Thursday night, giving the Jaguars just one primetime game and starting their season vs. the Washington Commanders on the road.

Three of the Jaguars' first four games will be on the road, with their first home game coming in Week 2 vs. the Colts. The Jaguars will also not have a bye week after their London game this season, instead traveling back to Jacksonville to host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

The Jaguars' full schedule is as follows.

Week 1: @ Washington Commanders, Sept. 11.

Week 2: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Sept. 18.

Week 3: @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:15 p.m.), Sept. 25.

Weel 4: @ Philadelphia Eagles, Oct. 2.

Week 5: vs. Houston Texans, Oct. 9.

Week 6: @ Indianapolis Colts, Oct. 16.

Week 7: vs. New York Giants, Oct. 23.

Week 8: vs. Denver Broncos (London), Oct. 30.

Week 9: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Nov. 6.

Week 10: @ Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 13.

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Nov. 27.

Week 13: @ Detroit Lions, Dec. 4.

Week 14: @ Tennessee Titans, Dec. 11.

Week 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 18.

Week 16: @ New York Jets (TNF), Dec. 22.

Week 17: @ Houston Texans, Jan. 1.

Week 18: vs. Tennessee Titans, Jan. 7 or Jan 8.

This season, "flexible scheduling" for Sunday night may be used twice between Weeks 5-10 and during Weeks 11-15 and Week 17. In weeks of the season eligible for “flexible scheduling,” the games listed for the Sunday night window are tentative and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon.

Flexible scheduling will not be applied to games airing on Thursday or Monday nights.

In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (4:30 p.m. ET and 8:15 p.m. ET) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1:00 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET). Specific dates, start times and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17.

"The Jaguars will travel 25,534 miles during the 2022 season, the third-most miles traveled by any NFL team, according to Bill Speros of the Boston Herald," the Jaguars said. "The team’s trip to London is the longest of the season (4,250) followed by Los Angeles (2,153)."

Jacksonville's preseason schedule is as follows.

Hall of Fame Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Aug. 4.

Week 1: vs. Cleveland Browns, Aug 12.

Week 2: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Aug. 18.

Week 3: @ Atlanta Falcons, TBD.