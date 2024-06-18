Jaguars' 2024 NFL Training Camp Report Dates Revealed
The dates for the Jacksonville Jaguars to report for training camp are officially finalized.
The Jaguars' rookies will report on July 19 and the veterans will follow a few days later on July 13. While some teams will be off campus for training camp, the Jaguars' camp will be hosted at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville.
The Jaguars concluded their offseason program last week with a three-day mandatory minicamp that saw most of the veterans and starters excused for the week.
"You know, definitely want them to get away and relax and enjoy this last, little bit of summer before we start," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said last week.
"But at the same time, the message is to continue to work out, continue to run, continue to review the information that we gave them this off-season, so that when they come back they come back ready, come back in shape, mentally and physically ready to go for training camp.
This will be the Jaguars' second training camp hosted at at the Miller Electric Center after the facility was opened last spring. The Jaguars are due to host a joint practice on their new practice fields for the first time in training camp, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set to visit for a few days before the two play in the preseason.