Jaguar Report

Jaguars' 2024 NFL Training Camp Report Dates Revealed

Here is when the Jacksonville Jaguars' rookies and veterans will appear for training camp in July.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Andrew Parker Jr. (58) hits a pad against tight end Patrick Murtagh (88) during the second day of a mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at EverBank Stadium’s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Andrew Parker Jr. (58) hits a pad against tight end Patrick Murtagh (88) during the second day of a mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at EverBank Stadium’s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA
In this story:

The dates for the Jacksonville Jaguars to report for training camp are officially finalized.

The Jaguars' rookies will report on July 19 and the veterans will follow a few days later on July 13. While some teams will be off campus for training camp, the Jaguars' camp will be hosted at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars concluded their offseason program last week with a three-day mandatory minicamp that saw most of the veterans and starters excused for the week.

"You know, definitely want them to get away and relax and enjoy this last, little bit of summer before we start," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said last week.

"But at the same time, the message is to continue to work out, continue to run, continue to review the information that we gave them this off-season, so that when they come back they come back ready, come back in shape, mentally and physically ready to go for training camp.

This will be the Jaguars' second training camp hosted at at the Miller Electric Center after the facility was opened last spring. The Jaguars are due to host a joint practice on their new practice fields for the first time in training camp, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set to visit for a few days before the two play in the preseason.

Published |Modified
John Shipley

JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.

Home/News