JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars' Long-Time Nose Tackle Abry Jones Reflects on New Faces Along Defense

KassidyHill

As the Jacksonville Jaguars longest tenured player, Abry Jones has seen a revolving door of players. The past few weeks though, it’s seemed like more than usual as defensive linemen have either been sidelined due to injury, contract negotiations or elected to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Every year unfortunately we have had good people leave. Some people really see it as friends and brothers,” Jones explained to reporters following Thursday’s training camp practice.

“But we always continue to bring great people. It’s always good to meet new people—new young guys, new vets from around the league that pass on the knowledge of the game.”

Some of those “new vets” haven’t joined the Jaguars on the field yet as they continue to complete their initial round of COVID-19 testing. Caraun Reid and Carl Davis joined practice today (Thursday) for the first time. Others have already been practicing and working out with their new unit.

Adam Gotsis—who to this point has spent his entire career with the Denver Broncos—joined the Jaguars for his fifth year in the league. The first day of media viewable practice, Gotsis stood out during conditioning, exhibiting harnessed strength and athleticism.

USATSI_11384825
Defensive end Adam Gotsis is a new face that's already stood out. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“I feel everyone is picking up well,” Jones said of the new faces in the unit.

"Rebs [Defensive Line Coach Jason Rebrovich] is doing a good job of trying to cross-train a lot of guys to play different positions. Every morning when we’re going, we’re increasing our football knowledge- trying to quiz guys on what they have to do in different positions and in their positions, formation recognition, to recognize what plays we’re going to get next year. And really harping on film and recognize what we were weak at last year. I feel like everyone is really focused. Guys are asking questions when they don’t know anything. I think if we keep the ball rolling like this we’ll be good to go.”

The Jags were down five defensive linemen as recently as last week. One of those was and remains Yannick Ngakoue, who recently switched agents and is in a standoff with the Jags front office over his contract. Jones isn’t too worried about Ngakoue or the unit with the missed practice time.

“I know Yan. When he’s ready to come to work, he’s going to go to work and he’s going to be ready.”

In the meantime, with additions like Gotsis, Reid and Davis, plus the rookies, the unit can look to Jones for direction.

USATSI_10271861
Jones has spent his entire career with the Jags. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

The former Georgia alum has been with the Jaguars since entering the NFL in 2013. The eight year vet knows that with the ever shifting line-up of players around him, his history can provide a steadiness to the unit.

“I see it as, I came in the league with dreams and goals and I feel like I’ve been accomplishing a lot of those and trying to be a true professional to keep continuing my job. A lot of young guys come in and I like to talk to the undrafted free agents to let them know that there’s a place for you in this league if you just keep working. I’m just excited to keep this thing going on and keep having that [tenured] title about myself.”

While not an UDFA like Jones was, one rookie who’s captured his attention and focus is third rounder DaVon Hamilton. The Ohio State alum is light on his feet and bend, defying some physics at 6-4, 320 pounds. But it’s not just his size or athleticism that has most impressed Jones.

“I’m loving what DaVon’s bringing out there with his work ethic. [He’s] very strong. I think that’s one of the key pieces he’s going to need to play his nose guard position. Another thing I really like about him is his hand placement. Every time we do drills I let him know about where his hands need to be and he’s very teachable.

“He listens to ‘Rebs’ [Defensive Line Coach Jason Rebrovich]. He listens to me. He listens to any vet that’s trying to give him advice. I think he has a good head on his shoulders, and he knows what he can come in here and do.”

For each rookie and new signee—and for that matter even veterans like Abry Jones—there is limited time and ability this truncated preseason to impress coaches and connect the chemistry of the team with the goals of the team. Having a steady flow of new faces in the defensive line room doesn’t help either. But Abry Jones feels if the D-line, and subsequently the Jacksonville Jaguars, can all remember this is their shot, it won’t be wasted.

“We all come to the NFL to play ball. Whether you’re ready for it or not, when you get your opportunity, you have to play. If you’re not, it’s not going to turn out good for you.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Premium on Speed: Observations and Notes from Jaguars' Thursday Training Camp Practice

It is hard not to think the Jaguars got more athletic this offseason when you take a look at their reshaped roster on the practice field.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Gardner Minshew Reacts to The Return of One of His Favorite Targets

One of Jaguars' QB Gardner Minshew's top targets from 2019 is back on the practice field with James O'Shaughnessy returning.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars' Doug Marrone Provides Updates on Quincy Williams' Injury and Status of Recent Signings

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone reveled Quincy Williams injury, updated what it would mean for the Will linebacker spot and also updated free agent's status with COVID-19 testing.

KassidyHill

'We're Still in Diapers Right Now': Jaguars Adjusting and Gelling with Jay Gruden's Scheme

Jay Gruden is slowly but surely fleshing out his offensive scheme in Jacksonville. So far, so good, but there is still a long way to go, says the first-year OC.

John Shipley

Jaguars OC Jay Gruden Reviews Gardner Minshew's Progress in Camp Thus Far

How does Jay Gruden think Gardner Minshew has progressed in training camp up to this point? He gave a glimpse into his thoughts Wednesday.

John Shipley

In Gardner Minshew's First NFL Camp As a Starter, the QB Sees a Culture Shift For Jaguars

Until now, Gardner Minshew II hadn't entered a training camp as the starting quarterback since he was a senior in high school. How will his now defined role help change the culture for the Jacksonville Jaguars?

KassidyHill

Free Agent DT Timmy Jernigan Visits With Jaguars

With multiple defensive tackles either injured or having opted out, the Jaguars have brought in veteran free agent Timmy Jernigan for a visit.

John Shipley

Early 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Todd McShay Projects Offense for Jaguars' Day 1 Picks

With two top-20 picks, ESPN's Todd McShay has the Jaguars going all offense in the 2021 NFL Mock Draft.

John Shipley

Jaguars’ Cam Robinson Continues to Feel Comfortable in 2020: ‘Health-Wise, It’s Like Night and Day’

One year following a return to the field, Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is feeling immensely better than he did at this point last season.

John Shipley

New Guys Shine: Observations and Notes from Jaguars' Wednesday Training Camp Practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars Wednesday practice was the first open to the media for viewing during 2020 training camp. It was the new guys who shined during the OTA style day.

KassidyHill