Jaguars Activate Luq Barcoo From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The second-year cornerback is now eligible to return to practice as the Jaguars kick-off the second practice of training camp.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be getting one of their cornerbacks back on the practice field Thursday, with the team announcing that second-year corner Luq Barcoo has been officially activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Barcoo was added to the reserve list last Friday. The Jaguars' reserve/COVID-19 list now consists of quarterback Jake Luton, and cornerback CJ Henderson.

The NFL outlined the protocols for COVID-19 positive tests among employees in a memo to teams last week.

According to the memo per NFL.com, if a vaccinated person tests positive and is asymptomatic, they will be isolated and contact tracing will occur. The positive individual will be permitted to return after two negative tests which are at least 24-hours apart and will then be tested every two weeks or as directed. Those who are vaccinated will not be subject to quarantine as a result of close contact with an infected person, the memo stated.

"If an unvaccinated person tests positive, the protocols from 2020 will remain in effect," the memo continued.

"The person will be isolated for a period of 10 days and will then be permitted to return to duty if asymptomatic. Unvaccinated individuals will continue to be subject to a five-day quarantine period if they have close contact with an infected individual."

Barcoo signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State. Barcoo appeared in three games as a rookie, recording 10 tackles and one pass deflection.

A former JUCO transfer from Grossmont College, Barcoo stepped into a starting role with the Aztecs in 2019 following a year as a reserve and special teamer in 2018. In his first year as a D-I starter, Barcoo led the nation in interceptions (nine) and pass breakups (16).