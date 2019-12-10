Jaguars Add Two Players to Roster, Place Jake Ryan on Injured Reserve

After battling injuries for much of the year, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jake Ryan's 2019 season is over after the team announced Tuesday that the fifth-year veteran would be placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Ryan, who spent the first 11 games of the season on the reserve/non-football injury list, was injured during Week 14's 45-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and did not return. Ryan played 13 special teams snaps vs. the Chargers before injuring his hamstring. He played 25 special teams snaps in Week 13 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did not take a defensive snap with the team after signing as a free agent this past offseason.

"Jake Ryan I think will be out for a while," head coach Doug Marrone said Monday. "He strained his hamstring, so with his history, he will probably be out."

After an injury-riddled year that followed an ACL injury in 2018, it remains to be seen if Ryan will be a member of the Jaguars in 2020. According to Spoctrac.com, only $1 million of Ryan's two-year, $7.5 million contract was guaranteed at signing. If the team option of his contract is picked up by February 24, he will account for a $6.25 million cap hit, so it is unlikely Jacksonville will want that deal on its books.

Jacksonville also placed offensive lineman Brandon Thomas on injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury.

To take Ryan's and Thomas' places on the roster, Jacksonville signed rookie linebacker Dakota Allen off of the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad and rookie center Tyler Gauthier off of the New England Patriots' practice squad.

"Allen, 6-1, 232, was originally selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the seventh round (251st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft," the Jaguars said in a release. "Allen played in 48 games during his collegiate career at Texas Tech and East Mississippi Community College (36 at Texas Tech, 12 at EMCC). As a senior at Texas Tech in 2018, he was named a team captain for the second consecutive season and started 11 games, totaling 73 tackles (33 solo)."

"Gauthier, 6-5, 305, was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent on May 2, 2019," the Jaguars said. "aHe played collegiately at the University of Miami (Fla.) and was a three-year starter on the OL, finishing his career with 29 consecutive starts, including 25 at center."