Jaguars and Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan Have Agreement on 'Framework' of Stadium
When it comes to a new stadium deal, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville haven't crossed the goal line yet -- but they certainly appear to be in the red-zone.
The Jaguars path to a renovated stadium ahead of their lease ending has been a mostly smooth one to this point, and on Wednesday it was announced by key city officials that the two sides have agreed to the framework of a contract.
“We have reached an agreement on the framework of a deal," Deegan said in a statement Wednesday, according to the Florida Times-Union. "The negotiating team is currently putting the final details on paper, and we will release that information as soon as it is available.”
The next step is for Deegan's office to present the proposed agreement on Tuesday at the next city council meeting. If the council approves the deal -- which will not be held to a public vote -- then the Jaguars will have secured long-term standing in Jacksonville. After years of rumors and criticism about the Jaguars' having a forever home in Jacksonville, it appears the wait is nearly over.
The potentially $2 billion project could require an investment of 50% from Jaguars owner Shad Khan and 50% from the City of Jacksonville. Along with the stadium, areas around the site will also be developed. The Jaguars current lease ends after the 2029 season.
Jaguars officials expect the proposed stadium renovations to take two years if the Jaguars play outside of their home stadium. If the Jaguars continue to play at home, the project would take four years.