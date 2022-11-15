Jaguars' Andre Cisco Records Second-Highest Grade Among Defenders in Week 10

While there was some debate post-game about the legality of some vicious collisions from Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, there is no denying the impact the second-year safety had throughout the course of the game.

As a result, Cisco has been tabbed by Pro Football Focus as the second-best defender of the entire league in Week 10, finishing with a three-tackle performance with two pass breakups and an interception, his third of the season.

"Just looking to improve every week, so just practice. Picking up the intensity as much as we could. Preparing the right way," Cisco said after the game. "As a secondary, I think we did that and it was able to show between me, Rayshawn [Jenkins], and the other guys, they all contributed well.”

"Big game, huge game, confidence booster, that’s the game he needed to have, and that’s the game he told us he was going to have," Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen said on Sunday about Cisco's performance.

"Our energy was around him. Great game for Cisco, I know he is going to continue to grow and continue to motivate guys around us. He is going to continue to make plays around us.”

Cisco delivered two physical hits during the game on Chiefs receivers Juju Smith-Schuster and Marques Valdes-Scantling, but neither hit was penalized. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Chiefs players contested this decision after the game.

"Those hits are … it’s up to the referees. I’m obviously leading with my shoulder. That’s how I hit usually. I’ve seen the replay and it looked like it was close but no call," Cisco said.

"Yeah, it’s tough man. I don’t think there was any like ill-intent from the player. I mean he’s just trying to knock the ball loose and do stuff like that but obviously there was some helmet-to-helmet contact, and we want to get that out of the league as much as possible for player safety," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said after the game.

"So, if we can review that and kind of make it to where there can be some type of penalty or something. I mean obviously you want to get that stuff out of the league as much as possible.”