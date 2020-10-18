SI.com
Jaguars Announce Inactives Vs. Lions: Josh Allen Ruled Out

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions have announced their inactive players for today's match. The Jaguars will be without six players, including two starters; defensive end Josh Allen and defensive lineman Abry Jones will be out with injury. 

  • QB Jake Luton
  • WR Dede Westbrook
  • CB Luq Barcoo
  • DE Josh Allen
  • DT Abry Jones
  • DT Daniel Ekuale

The Lions will be without 

  • QB David Blough
  • CB Desmond Trufant
  • LB Elijah Lee
  • OL Logan Stenberg 
  • G Kenny Wiggins 
  • WR Quintez Cephus 

Allen was on the injury report and did not practice on Friday. Rookie K’Lavon Chaisson will start at defensive end for Josh Allen. Chaisson also started last week. 

Defensive Coordinator Todd Wash told reporters this week the goal is continue to bring Chaisson along little by little. 

"It’s definitely a priority for us to be able to continue to work and develop him. At the same time, you don’t want him to feel all that pressure. If he’s going out there and really trying to pressure himself to make plays and stuff like that, that’s usually when you don’t make plays. 

"So, he’s got to go out there, have a plan, execute that plan and stay with the plan. That’s the biggest thing as we’re really talking to him about this week and then, obviously, today in pads, hopefully we’ll see him execute that plan when we’re down there working versus the offensive line.”

Rookie DaVon Hamilton will start at nose tackle for Abry Jones, his first start. 

Kamalei Correa will start at strong side linebacker. He was signed this week, a rare intra-division trade from the Tennessee Titans. 

The Jaguars (1-4) and the Lions (1-3) kick off at 1pm Eastern. 

