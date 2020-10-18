SI.com
Jaguars Announce No New Positive COVID-19 Tests Ahead of Lions Game

John Shipley

After the Jacksonville Jaguars had a practice squad player test positive for COVID-19 in the days ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, the team has announced there have been no new positive results. 

"The team has received zero new positive tests since yesterday, and all members of our active roster have received multiple negative tests and are eligible to play in today’s game against the Lions," the Jaguars said in a statement Sunday morning.

The Jaguars (1-4) are set to host the Lions (1-3) at 1 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field. All NFL games are set to be played as scheduled today, though the Jaguars made several COVID-related roster moves before today's announcement of no new positive tests. 

The team announced Saturday that one member of the practice squad had a positive test, resulting in the Jaguars working remotely on Saturday.

"Last night, we received results from our daily PCR testing that an individual on our practice squad tested positive for COVID-19. After confirming the positive test later in the evening, our organization began working with the NFL to review contact tracing data while the player self-isolated," the Jaguars said on Saturday.

"As a precautionary measure for today, we made the decision to conduct our football activities remotely while following NFL protocols and recommendations. This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and the team’s medical advisors. The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, as well as their families, is our top priority."

Later on Saturday, the Jaguars placed 12 members of their practice squad, as well as defensive lineman Josh Mauro, on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a new reserve category created by the NFL this season for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons, thus a player being on the list does not mean they have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Jaguars have seen their Weeks 7-8 impacted by positive COVID-19 tests already as well. Due to the postponement of the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, the Jaguars' Week 7 bye got moved to Week 8, and their Week 8 road game against the Los Angeles Chargers got bumped up to Week 7.

