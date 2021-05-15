Jaguars Announce Numbers for 2021 Draft Picks: Lawrence Gets No. 16, Etienne Gets No. 1

The Jaguars have -- finally -- reveiled the jersey numbers for their rookie draft class, with runninf back Travis Etienne getting the coveted No. 1.

As the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to send their rookies onto the practice field on Saturday for rookie minicamp, the team has announced the long-awaited unveiling of the jersey numbers for each of their nine draft picks.

From No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence to sixth-round wide receiver Jalen Camp, here are the initial numbers for the 2021 Jaguars' draft class, though all numbers are subject to change as we inch closer to Week 1.

QB Trevor Lawrence: No. 16.

RB Travis Etienne: No. 1.

CB Tyson Campbell: No. 32.

OT Walker Little: No. 72.

S Andre Cisco: No. 38.

DL Jay Tufele: No. 97.

EDGE Jordan Smith: No. 92.

TE Luke Farrell: No. 89.

WR Jalen Camp: No. 12.

Lawrence's number is far from surprising considering he donned No. 16 in both high school and college, along with the fact he has already done complete photoshoots in a No. 16 Jaguars' jersey.

Etienne getting No. 1 is the Jaguars' first application of the NFL's new numbering rule. The rule change, which was proposed by the Kansas City Chiefs after had a shortage of jersey numbers to assign in 2020, will allow running backs, tight ends, fullbacks, H-backs and wide receivers to wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89; defensive backs can choose from 1-49; linebackers 1-59 and 90-99; offensive linemen 50-79; and defensive linemen 50-79 and 90-99. QBs, kickers and punters will remain in 1-19.

Campbell getting No. 32 is a bit surprising since no Jaguars player has worn the number since former running back Maurice Jones-Drew last played for the team in 2013. Jones-Drew is one of the top players in franchise history and while his number has never been officially retired, it is clear no other player has been No. 32 for a reason.

Luke Farrell is the latest in a long line of Jaguars' tight ends to wear No. 89. First, Marcedes Lewis donned it for a decade-plus. Then Josh Oliver for two seasons. Now, it will be Farrell's to make his own.

The Jaguars will kick off practice at 12:45 p.m. this afternoon as their 2021 rookie class takes the field for the first time together.