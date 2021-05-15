Sports Illustrated home
Jaguars Announce Numbers for 2021 Draft Picks: Lawrence Gets No. 16, Etienne Gets No. 1

The Jaguars have -- finally -- reveiled the jersey numbers for their rookie draft class, with runninf back Travis Etienne getting the coveted No. 1.
Author:
Publish date:

As the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to send their rookies onto the practice field on Saturday for rookie minicamp, the team has announced the long-awaited unveiling of the jersey numbers for each of their nine draft picks. 

From No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence to sixth-round wide receiver Jalen Camp, here are the initial numbers for the 2021 Jaguars' draft class, though all numbers are subject to change as we inch closer to Week 1. 

  • QB Trevor Lawrence: No. 16.
  • RB Travis Etienne: No. 1.
  • CB Tyson Campbell: No. 32.
  • OT Walker Little: No. 72.
  • S Andre Cisco: No. 38.
  • DL Jay Tufele: No. 97.
  • EDGE Jordan Smith: No. 92.
  • TE Luke Farrell: No. 89. 
  • WR Jalen Camp: No. 12. 

Lawrence's number is far from surprising considering he donned No. 16 in both high school and college, along with the fact he has already done complete photoshoots in a No. 16 Jaguars' jersey. 

Etienne getting No. 1 is the Jaguars' first application of the NFL's new numbering rule. The rule change, which was proposed by the Kansas City Chiefs after had a shortage of jersey numbers to assign in 2020, will allow running backs, tight ends, fullbacks, H-backs and wide receivers to wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89; defensive backs can choose from 1-49; linebackers 1-59 and 90-99; offensive linemen 50-79; and defensive linemen 50-79 and 90-99. QBs, kickers and punters will remain in 1-19.

Campbell getting No. 32 is a bit surprising since no Jaguars player has worn the number since former running back Maurice Jones-Drew last played for the team in 2013. Jones-Drew is one of the top players in franchise history and while his number has never been officially retired, it is clear no other player has been No. 32 for a reason. 

Luke Farrell is the latest in a long line of Jaguars' tight ends to wear No. 89. First, Marcedes Lewis donned it for a decade-plus. Then Josh Oliver for two seasons. Now, it will be Farrell's to make his own.

The Jaguars will kick off practice at 12:45 p.m. this afternoon as their 2021 rookie class takes the field for the first time together.

