Jaguars Announce Numbers for 2021 Draft Picks: Lawrence Gets No. 16, Etienne Gets No. 1
As the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to send their rookies onto the practice field on Saturday for rookie minicamp, the team has announced the long-awaited unveiling of the jersey numbers for each of their nine draft picks.
From No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence to sixth-round wide receiver Jalen Camp, here are the initial numbers for the 2021 Jaguars' draft class, though all numbers are subject to change as we inch closer to Week 1.
- QB Trevor Lawrence: No. 16.
- RB Travis Etienne: No. 1.
- CB Tyson Campbell: No. 32.
- OT Walker Little: No. 72.
- S Andre Cisco: No. 38.
- DL Jay Tufele: No. 97.
- EDGE Jordan Smith: No. 92.
- TE Luke Farrell: No. 89.
- WR Jalen Camp: No. 12.
Lawrence's number is far from surprising considering he donned No. 16 in both high school and college, along with the fact he has already done complete photoshoots in a No. 16 Jaguars' jersey.
Etienne getting No. 1 is the Jaguars' first application of the NFL's new numbering rule. The rule change, which was proposed by the Kansas City Chiefs after had a shortage of jersey numbers to assign in 2020, will allow running backs, tight ends, fullbacks, H-backs and wide receivers to wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89; defensive backs can choose from 1-49; linebackers 1-59 and 90-99; offensive linemen 50-79; and defensive linemen 50-79 and 90-99. QBs, kickers and punters will remain in 1-19.
Campbell getting No. 32 is a bit surprising since no Jaguars player has worn the number since former running back Maurice Jones-Drew last played for the team in 2013. Jones-Drew is one of the top players in franchise history and while his number has never been officially retired, it is clear no other player has been No. 32 for a reason.
Luke Farrell is the latest in a long line of Jaguars' tight ends to wear No. 89. First, Marcedes Lewis donned it for a decade-plus. Then Josh Oliver for two seasons. Now, it will be Farrell's to make his own.
The Jaguars will kick off practice at 12:45 p.m. this afternoon as their 2021 rookie class takes the field for the first time together.