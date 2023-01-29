Jaguars' Arden Key, Chiefs' Khalen Saunders Fined For Hits on QBs in Divisional Round

Arden Key was fined for a hit on Chad Henne, while Khalen Saunders was fined for a play that ultimately was not flagged for a penalty on a critical play in the game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round was marked by several critical plays going the wrong way. This weekend, the NFL decided one of those plays was a missed call.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders was fined for roughing the passer on a hit against Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on 2nd-and-7 midway through the third-quarter.

Saunders, who was a free rusher, was not flagged for the play, and the Jaguars ultimately punted two plays later after Saunders' hit caused a near-interception.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, were on the receiving end of a roughing the passer penalty called correctly. During a first-half 98-yard touchdown drive with backup quarterback Chad Henne under center, Jaguars' edge rusher Arden Key was flagged for roughing the passer on a four-yard completion on 3rd-and-3, leading to the Chiefs advancing the ball to midfield and later scoring a critical touchdown.

Key was not fined for hitting Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who exited the game with an ankle injury after Key and Corey Peters hit him on a completion. Mahomes later returned in the second-half.

“I didn’t see it other than him being tackled from behind. I didn’t see the whole play. I am sure he got something rolled. Probably one of the players got rolled up on the back of his legs on that," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said following the loss.

"Hats off to him for gutting it out there in the second half and sticking with it and playing hurt. That is a sign of a true leader and a winner and that is what he is.”

“He’s a warrior man. When we saw Pat go out of the game, we thought it was a good opportunity to kind of take advantage of Henne," Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins said after the game. "He came in and was still able to operate and do some good stuff on offense."