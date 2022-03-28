Jaguars C Brandon Linder Retires After 8 Seasons

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost a long-time backbone of the franchise on Monday, with eight-year center Brandon Linder officially announcing his retirement a month ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Linder's retirement had been expected over the last week as the Jaguars and Linder each mulled the future of the long-time center. With Linder in the final year of his deal, there was speculation of the Jaguars potentially releasing him to save nearly $10 million while taking on zero dead cap.

"Brandon and I in fact just had a great conversation. We're working through that as we speak," general manager Trent Baalke said on March 16. "No decision has been made relative to Brandon as of right now. You know, we're moving forward."

Drafted in the third-round (No. 93 overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft, Linder started 15 games as a rookie and quickly established himself as a key piece to the rebuild of the Jaguars' offensive line. Linder would go on to start 88 games in his career, including three postseason games.

With his vote to captain last year, Linder has reached a historic milestone and become the first-ever gold star captain in Jaguars' franchise history. Players are given gold captain patches when they have been captains for longer than four seasons, and 2021 marked Linder's fifth season as a captain.

The Jaguars did make a key re-signing at center to provide them some insurance in any event they didn't have Linder, re-signing long-time backup center Tyler Shatley. Now, the Jaguars will have to move forward with Shatley and without Linder in the middle of their offense.

Linder's full retirement note can be read below:

"To the city of Jacksonville,

Eight years ago, you welcomed me like a family member and have continued to support me unconditionally. I have grown to love this city, where I have put down roots with my family, made lifelong friends, and cultivated my passion for the outdoors. After much reflection, I have realized that the man I currently aspire to be is no longer aligning with the person I must become to play this game. It is at this time that I have decided to close this chapter of my life and retire from the NFL.

I started playing football when I was seven and I have always played with my whole heart for the opportunity to win. I have spent most of my life sacrificing my body, mind, and time in order to fulfill my dreams. I am beyond grateful for the opportunities that were presented to me and all the doors that have opened because of football. I have learned valuable life lessons and have had many unforgettable experiences that I will cherish forever. I am thankful to my teammates, coaches, family, and friends for helping me grow in the sport and support me in becoming a master at my craft.

To my teammates, I want to thank you for sacrificing yourselves entirely to the sport. The experiences that we have gone through together is why the brotherhood that we have created is so special. I will miss that the most.

I am grateful to be able to fulfill my goal of retiring a lifetime Jaguar. Jacksonville will remain my home. I am excited to chase new dreams and I'm looking forward to all of the great things to come in the future."