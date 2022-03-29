Skip to main content
Jaguars Name Cedric Scott Head Strength and Conditioning Coach

The long-time Jaguars assistant has receiving a much-deserved promotion within the franchise.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have named an old face their newest head strength and conditioning coach, with the team promoting 10th-year assistant strength and conditioning coach Cedric Scott on Tuesday.

Scott has served on the Jaguars' strength and conditioning staff for the last decade and will replace Anthony Schlegel, who spent one season in the role under former head coach Urban Meyer.

“Cedric has been an outstanding leader in our strength and conditioning department for several years,” General Manager Trent Baalke said in a statement. 

“We met with several qualified candidates, and it became clear that Cedric was the best fit to lead our program. His familiarity with our players and NFL playing experience gives him a unique perspective that will be valuable to our team. Cedric will work closely with Coach Pederson and Jeff Ferguson, our vice president of player health and performance, to help our players improve both on and off the field.”

Scott has also worked at the University of North Carolina's strength and conditioning and previously served three years (2009-11) at the University of Southern Mississippi on the strength and conditioning staff. He spent his last two years as the head strength and conditioning coach for the men’s basketball program. 

A former standout defender for Souther Mississippi, Scott earned All-America honors as a senior defensive end and was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year in 2000. In 2015, Scott was inducted into the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame after a four-year career that saw him 199 tackles, 47.0 tackles for loss and 28.0 sacks.

Scott was a fourth-round draft pick for the New York Giants in 2001 and played several years in the NFL. He also spent time with the Scottish Claymores of the World League in 2004 and was part of the Canadian Football League’s 2005 Grey Cup Championship team with the Edmonton Eskimos.  

