Jaguars Claim Former Colts Kicker Jake Verity

The Jaguars have added their second kicker in a matter of days, claiming Jake Verity off the waiver wire on Friday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new kicker in town -- again. 

The Jaguars claimed former Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens kicker Jake Verity off waivers on Friday, making Verity the second kicker they have claimed this week. The Jaguars officially claimed former Los Angeles Chargers kicker James McCourt on Wednesday after releasing Ryan Santoso on Tuesday. 

The moves come after Santoso was waived following a 2-of-4 performance against the Steelers on Saturday, giving the Jaguars a chance to get a look at each of their new kickers before Week 1 against the Washington Commanders. Santoso has since been signed by the New York Giants.

Verity began his NFL career in 2021 as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens prior to signing with the Indianapolis Colts prior to the 2022 season. During the 2021 preseason with Baltimore and 2022 preseason with Indianapolis, Verity has connected on 6-of-7 field goals and made four field goals from 40-plus yards.

He appeared in 47 games at East Carolina (2016-20) and finished as the school’s all-time leading scorer after converting 74 of 97 field goals (75.5%) and 130 of 133 extra points (97.7%) for 352 total points. 

McCourt spent six years at Illinois (2016-21), spending his first three seasons as a reserve before taking over as the primary kicker in 2019. He connected on 18 of 23 field goals in 2021, including tying a school record with four 50-plus yard field goals. He earned All-Big Ten Third-Team honors in 2021 and finished ninth in the nation in kickoff touchback percentage (82.4%).

"No, I thank Ryan for what he did. It’s unfortunate, but that’s a downside of the business. We put a claim in for McCourt—Illinois kicker. We’re trying to get him to Atlanta," Pederson said on Tuesday.

"That part of it we like, and obviously the consistency is what you look for in kickers, and it will be a good opportunity for him. For us, just keep going through the process, we’ve still got a little bit of time before kicks mean something. It will be a good opportunity for him”

