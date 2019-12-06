Jaguar
Maven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Bring the Payne: Jaguars' Coaches, Locker Room Confident in New Middle Linebacker Donald Payne

John Shipley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When Jacksonville Jaguars starting middle linebacker went down with a knee injury that kept him off of the field for the first time in his four-year career in Week 13, there were question marks at linebacker. 

Would veteran Jake Ryan, who hasn't played a snap all season due to recovery from an ACL injury, play the spot, or would it be career special teams player Donald Payne?

It ended up being Payne, the third-year linebacker from Stetson University who only had 10 career defensive snaps to his name before Week 13. 

Now with Jack placed on injured reserve earlier this week, Jacksonville will lean on Payne once again, this time for the final month of the season.

“Obviously, we would like to have [Jack] on the grass, but I thought Donald went out last week and played well," Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash said Thursday at TIAA Bank Field. "We knew this was a possibility, and we are very excited about how Donald played last week and hopefully he can add on to it this week.”

Payne totaled 13 tackles and a sack in his first career start and while he made mistakes, the hope is he can continue to build upon his impressive performance as the season progresses. In the meantime, Jack will be helping Payne with the transition to a starting role.

"I am just trying to make the most of these four games. I got my first start last week, so that was a big thing," Payne said in the locker room this week. "Myles is currently helping me out on defensive checks."

"He is going to be around talking to us, helping me out with all of the defensive checks and everything like that. At the end of the day, the Mike linebacker is the quarterback of the defense, so it is a big task."

Linebacker isn't a huge transition for Payne because he played the position in college, but he was never once asked to do anything but special teams in three years on the Jaguars' roster until Jack got hurt. For the third-year player, he sees this as a chance to show what he can do in an expanded role.

"I felt comfortable. I love playing defense; that is what I did in college," Payne said. "I never played any special teams in college, and I have kind of been a special teams staple here the last three years but now I get a chance to play defense."

Payne and Wash are confident in Payne's ability to perform at middle linebacker, but so are the players Payne shares the field with. Nickel cornerback D.J. Hayden said he came away from last Sunday thinking Payne had a solid performance, giving him confidence for the final four weeks.

"I feel like Payne played well last week so I feel like Payne can do it, and I trust him, and I believe in him, and I am ready," Hayden said. 

The 4-8 Jaguars will host the 4-8 Los Angeles Chargers at TIAA Bank Field this Sunday as Payne makes his second career start.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars and Gardner Minshew Prepared For Round 2 of Minshew Mania

John Shipley
4 0

The second phase of Minshew Mania will start this Sunday as the Los Angeles Chargers come into town.

Jaguars 'Proud' of Jawaan Taylor's 2019, But Still Looking for Improvement in Final Stretch

John Shipley
0

The youngest player on Jacksonville's roster has impressed in 2019, but still has a few things to work on.

2020 NFL Draft: 7-Round Jaguars Mock Draft

John Shipley
0

The first edition of JaguarMaven's Jaguars-specific mock drafts, looking ahead to 2020 and how the Jaguars can improve their roster.

JaguarMaven Week 14 Mailbag: Looking Ahead to the Draft & What to Do at QB

Andrew DiCecco
0

Our latest edition of our weekly question and answer series as we deliver the solutions and answers to the most pressing questions Jaguars fans have.

Jaguars Looking Ahead To Challenge of Seasoned Veteran Phillip Rivers

John Shipley
2 0

Jacksonville knows that they won't do anything that can fool 16th-year veteran Phillip Rivers; they just have to slow him down.

Doug Marrone’s Decision to Give Gardner Minshew Live Practice Reps As Backup Is Unprecedented

John Shipley
0

Doug Marrone showed tremendous confidence in Gardner Minshew when he gave him extra practice reps despite being the team's backup.

Jaguars OC John DeFilippo: ‘We Came Out in the Second Half and Executed Better and Did a Better Job’

John Shipley
0

Jacksonville's offensive coordinator John DeFilippo knew the QB change was tough, but it was one that paid off in terms of execution.

Jaguars' Leader Calais Campbell Named A Finalist For 2019 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

John Shipley
0

The Jaguars' locker room leader has once again been recognized by his NFL peers.

What Does the Future Hold for Doug Marrone and Rest of Jaguars Regime?

John Shipley
0

Jacksonville's entire leadership group is on notice as the team heads to its second straight losing season.

Linebacker Myles Jack Being Placed on Injured Reserve

John Shipley
0

Jacksonville's starting middle linebacker has dealt with a knee injury since Week 12.