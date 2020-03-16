Jaguars’ Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue’s Franchise Tag Number Revealed for 2020

A few days after the Jacksonville Jaguars officially placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, the value for the tag has been released, finalizing Ngakoue's cap hit for 2020.

The NFL announced franchise and transition tag numbers for the upcoming season on Monday, with the figure for a defensive end coming out to $17,788,000. This is a bit less than the $19.3 million value that many projected for a defensive end franchise tag to have.

If Ngakoue signs the franchise tender and Jacksonville doesn't come to terms on a long-term deal for him by July 15, then his $17,788,000 cap hit would be the second-largest on the Jaguars' roster in 2020. The only player with a larger cap hit would be quarterback Nick Foles, who is set to have a $21,837,500 cap hit.

According to Spotrac, this gives Ngakoue the sixth-highest cap hit among all defensive lineman in the NFL next season, and the third-highest among 4-3 defensive ends. Only Kansas City's Frank Clark ($22.7 million) and Dallas' Demarcus Lawrence ($21.9 million) have higher cap hit among defensive ends. Ngakoue has the 34th-largest cap hit in the NFL in 2020 as well.

Ngakoue has been seeking a long-term deal since last summer, but contract talks between his camp and the Tom Coughlin-led Jaguars' front office broke down quickly, leading to a short holdout from Ngakoue.

The 24-year old pass-rusher has reportedly been seeking a deal that would pay him $22 million annually, which could make him the highest-paid 4-3 defensive end in the NFL. The Jaguars have so far failed to meet Ngakoue's demands, resulting in disgruntlement from the player with the second-most sacks in franchise history with 37.5.

Nggakoue, the team's third-round selection in 2016, has 37.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, 42 tackles for loss, and 85 quarterback hits in 63 career games. He recorded eight sacks, two forced fumbles, 13 tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits in 2019.

The Jaguars announced Friday that they would be placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on Ngakoue. This opens up several options for the Jaguars and Ngakoue, and allows teams to negotiate with Ngakoue and submit an offer sheet for the player. If a team signs Ngakoue to an offer sheet, the Jaguars have a right to match. If they don't match, then they will be awarded two first-round picks as compensation.