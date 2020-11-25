SI.com
Jaguars' Defensive Staff Working Virtually Due to COVID-19 Protocols: Todd Wash Unavailable Sunday

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have to adjust their defensive plan in a big way this week, a result of COVID-19 protocols.

Head coach Doug Marrone announced Wednesday the Jaguars will have their defensive coaching staff work remotely this week due to COVID-19 protocols. As a result of those protocols, Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash won't be available against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. 

With the defensive staff out of the building this week, Marrone and special teams assistant Mike Mallory will run the defense at practice as Wash and his staff conduct the virtual meetings. On Sunday, safeties coach Joe Danna will call the defensive plays, making Sunday first time since 2015 that Wash will not call a game for the Jaguars.

"He's called the defense here last year during the preseason. He has called them some in the preseason games, I am sure, in Atlanta and he has done it at Georgia Southern," Marrone said about Danna. 

"That's something that I think most teams always prepare for in case of an emergency. And obviously, with COVID, everything is kind of ramped up to make sure that we are all backed up in everything that we do."

Two other defensive assistants will not be available Sunday: defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich and defensive assistant Dwayne Stukes. Rebrovich was not able to coach in Week 11 due to COVID-19 protocol, being ruled out the morning of the game.  

"That is a good question. I wish I could answer it accurately right now, because I have had to deal with so many different things on the COVID front," Marrone said when asked if the contact tracing with the other assistants pre-dates last Sunday.

"The league and everyone is working together on it and it just kind of, it just comes down the pipeline. So I try not to get too much involved with it because once something happens, there is so many other changes that have to occur that I really can't answer that question. I really don't know all of that, so I apologize."

