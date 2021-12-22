Jaguars Designate TE Dan Arnold to Return From IR

There are only three games left in the 2021 season, but the Jacksonville Jaguars could still be getting some news on the injury front sooner than later.

The Jaguars designated tight end Dan Arnold to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, giving Arnold a 21-day window to return to the active roster after an MCL sprain in Week 12 landed Arnold on injured reserve, leading to him missing the next three gaems.

“It’s potential. Yeah, we’re working on that. We’re opening up the window today, just to see where he’s at," offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said on Wednesday.

"Because there’s only three weeks left in the season anyway. But he’s been doing a great job in rehab, he’s working his tail off, he really wants to get back and help out. He feels like he can help Trevor [Lawrence], so we’re going to open it up and see what he can start doing.”

Arnold was arguably the Jaguars' top pass-catcher this season after the team traded for him just before Week 4's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Bengals. Included by the Carolina Panthers in the CJ Henderson trade, Arnold went on to become one of Trevor Lawrence's favorite targets in 2021, if not his favorite overall.

In nine games with the Jaguars, Arnold caught 28 passes for 324 yards (11.6 yards per play) and 17 first downs, leading the Jaguars' offense in nearly every category. Arnold was used much like a jumbo receiver, often being split out-wide or into the slot, and there were packages and plays designed just for Arnold thanks to his ability to create after the catch.

“Yeah, it would be a big boost, it really would," Bevell said on Wednesday. "He’s a great talent for us, he’s got a lot of speed. I think it presents a problem to the defense, but we’ll just see how far he can come in the next few days.”

Aside from Arnold, the Jaguars also designated linebacker Dylan Moses to return to the active roster from the non-football injury list, where he has been since July. The former Alabama linebacker and undrafted free agent will now have a chance to get back on the field and even potentially appear in a game before his rookie season is over.

Moses played in 11 games as a true freshman in 2017 and was named an SEC All-Freshman, but missed two games due to a foot injury. Moses then started 15 games in 2018, leading the team in tackles with 86 and being named Second Team All-SEC, but he then tore an ACL in his right knee in a fall practice leading up to the 2019 season, causing him to get surgery and miss the season.

Moses returned to the field for Alabama in 2020, leading the team in tackles while starting 13 games, but he noted he had to play through pain throughout most of his entire last season with the Crimson Tide.

Moses ended his college career with 30 starts, 196 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, six pass deflections, and two interceptions. He ultimately didn't hear his name called during the draft and instead quickly signed with the Jaguars.

“I think it’s pretty cool for him to be able to make it where he has been this week to get this opportunity where we’re going to open up your window and start getting you on the football field because that’s why these guys do it," Bevell said.

"Dylan has worked his tail off to be able to get everything right and give himself an opportunity to be on the field. We all love this game so much. All the effort and pain that you go through to get back out there, it’s a huge accomplishment for him and I’m sure he’s raring to go.”