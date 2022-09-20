Jaguars' Devin Lloyd Becomes Week 2's Highest-Graded Rookie

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd had quite the day in Sunday's dominant 24-0 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Evidently, the day was even better than most even thought.

Pro Football Focus has Lloyd as the top-graded rookie in all of the NFL in Week 2, with the No. 27 overall pick recording an 87.1 grade in a team-leading six-tackle effort that saw him record his first career interception.

"From the backfields to the flats to downfield, Lloyd was everywhere for the Jaguars' defense on Sunday," PFF said. "He fueled the kind of defensive performance that we haven’t seen from Jacksonville in a while. Lloyd allowed only three catches on five targets for 18 yards with a pick and two pass breakups."

Lloyd is one of just four rookies who have recorded an interception this year, with fellow Jaguars rookie Travon Walker another member of the group through Week 2. In two starts, Lloyd has 17 tackles and has played 97% of the defensive snaps.

Lloyd recorded 11 tackles in Week 1, earning high marks from PFF as a run-defender. But the rookie linebacker had a more complete performance in Week 2, becoming a big piece of the Jaguars' three-interception performance against Matt Ryan.

"We have that type of personnel. Everyone’s background is takeaways, from front to back. Josh Allen is sack, fumbles. Devin Lloyd who has ball skills," Jaguars safety Andre Cisco said on Monday. "We have a bunch of guys like that, so we expect it to happen."

Pederson mentioned after Week 1 that he expected his three rookie starters -- including Lloyd -- to improve in their second career games. Thus far, it appears Lloyd did that and more.

"I did [see it] and again that’s that jump between the first and second game," Pederson said on Monday. "We saw it and I think you’ll see another jump between the second and third game, obviously on the road. But I think things kind of calmed down for them a little bit. They can still calm down a little bit more, but they’re all smart guys and they play extremely hard, they play within themselves, and do some good things.”