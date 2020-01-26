JaguarReport
Jaguars DL Calais Campbell Earns Defensive MVP Honors in 2020 Pro Bowl

John Shipley

After helping the AFC score the game-winning touchdown, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell earned an award on his way out of the Pro Bowl in Orlando, winning Defensive MVP.

Campbell strip-sacked Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and the ball was recovered by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. Watt returned the fumble 82 yards for a touchdown to put the AFC up by a score of 38-27.

Campbell earned the award in his fifth Pro Bowl appearance. The 12-year veteran has been elected to the NFL's All-Star game in each of the last three seasons, making him a Pro Bowler in every season he has played for the Jaguars. Campbell was voted to this year's game after producing 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. 

Campbell was joined in the Pro Bowl by a few of his younger teammates, each of whom also made a big impact on the game. Second-year wide receiver D.J. Chark caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, one of the game's biggest plays. 

Chark is in his first Pro Bowl and is the fourth Jaguars receiver to ever make the game, following Jimmy Smith, Allen Robinson, and current Jaguars wide receiver coach Keenan McCardell.

Meanwhile, Jaguars rookie defensive end Josh Allen, the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, blocked an extra point attempt and recorded a sack on Cousins of his own. Allen, who led all rookies in sacks with 10.5 (a Jaguars rookie record) is the first Jaguars rookie to ever make the Pro Bowl.

