Jaguars' Doug Marrone Provides Updates on Quincy Williams' Injury and Status of Recent Signings

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Quincy Williams will miss “some time”, head coach Doug Marrone told reporters on Thursday.

According to Marrone, Williams is suffering a "core muscle injury."

Williams was drafted by the Jaguars in the third round (No. 98 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and earned playing time off the bat. He made he debut in Week 1 and started the next four games. On Oct. 27 against the New York Jets and the following week against the Texans (in London), Williams was inactive due to a hamstring issue. Following the bye week, he returned in a small capacity on special teams before starting again the following three weeks.

In Week 11, Williams was placed on Injured Reserve for the remainder of the season due to the nagging hamstring. In total, the Murray State alum appeared in 11 games his rookie year, starting eight and totaling 48 tackles, with two for loss.

With Williams out, Marrone announced Dakota Allen and Nate Evans would move up in the depth chart at the Will linebacker rotation. Myles Jack is the presumed starter at that spot.

Allen was drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 draft by the Los Angeles Rams and spent the majority of the 2019 season shuffled between the Rams practice squad and the Oakland Raiders active roster, before the Jaguars signed him off of the Rams practice squad on December 10. His only action of the season was with the Jags against his former team—the Raiders—when he recorded one tackle.

Evans is a rookie undrafted free agent out of UCF. He reportedly turned down UDFA offers from other teams and picked the Jaguars due to the chance to be in a familiar place.

While with the Knights, Evans played all four years, and in every game his final two. He finished his college career with 247 total tackles, four sacks and three fumble recoveries.

Additionally, Marrone announced defensive linemen Caraun Reid and Carl Davis had both completed their initial COVID-19 testing and would be joining the team today—Thursday—on the practice field. Corner Tramaine Brock was still in the testing phase and the club would see where he stood tomorrow—Friday.

Additionally, they plan for defensive end Josh Mauro to be with them tomorrow on the practice field upon completion of his testing phase.