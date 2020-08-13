JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars' Doug Marrone Provides Updates on Quincy Williams' Injury and Status of Recent Signings

KassidyHill

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Quincy Williams will miss “some time”, head coach Doug Marrone told reporters on Thursday.

According to Marrone, Williams is suffering a "core muscle injury."

Williams was drafted by the Jaguars in the third round (No. 98 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and earned playing time off the bat. He made he debut in Week 1 and started the next four games. On Oct. 27 against the New York Jets and the following week against the Texans (in London), Williams was inactive due to a hamstring issue. Following the bye week, he returned in a small capacity on special teams before starting again the following three weeks.

In Week 11, Williams was placed on Injured Reserve for the remainder of the season due to the nagging hamstring. In total, the Murray State alum appeared in 11 games his rookie year, starting eight and totaling 48 tackles, with two for loss.

With Williams out, Marrone announced Dakota Allen and Nate Evans would move up in the depth chart at the Will linebacker rotation. Myles Jack is the presumed starter at that spot.

Allen was drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 draft by the Los Angeles Rams and spent the majority of the 2019 season shuffled between the Rams practice squad and the Oakland Raiders active roster, before the Jaguars signed him off of the Rams practice squad on December 10. His only action of the season was with the Jags against his former team—the Raiders—when he recorded one tackle.

Evans is a rookie undrafted free agent out of UCF. He reportedly turned down UDFA offers from other teams and picked the Jaguars due to the chance to be in a familiar place.

While with the Knights, Evans played all four years, and in every game his final two. He finished his college career with 247 total tackles, four sacks and three fumble recoveries.

Additionally, Marrone announced defensive linemen Caraun Reid and Carl Davis had both completed their initial COVID-19 testing and would be joining the team today—Thursday—on the practice field. Corner Tramaine Brock was still in the testing phase and the club would see where he stood tomorrow—Friday.

Additionally, they plan for defensive end Josh Mauro to be with them tomorrow on the practice field upon completion of his testing phase. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars' Gardner Minshew Reacts to The Return of One of His Favorite Targets

One of Jaguars' QB Gardner Minshew's top targets from 2019 is back on the practice field with James O'Shaughnessy returning.

John Shipley

by

Older Fan

'We're Still in Diapers Right Now': Jaguars Adjusting and Gelling with Jay Gruden's Scheme

Jay Gruden is slowly but surely fleshing out his offensive scheme in Jacksonville. So far, so good, but there is still a long way to go, says the first-year OC.

John Shipley

Jaguars OC Jay Gruden Reviews Gardner Minshew's Progress in Camp Thus Far

How does Jay Gruden think Gardner Minshew has progressed in training camp up to this point? He gave a glimpse into his thoughts Wednesday.

John Shipley

In Gardner Minshew's First NFL Camp As a Starter, the QB Sees a Culture Shift For Jaguars

Until now, Gardner Minshew II hadn't entered a training camp as the starting quarterback since he was a senior in high school. How will his now defined role help change the culture for the Jacksonville Jaguars?

KassidyHill

Free Agent DT Timmy Jernigan Visits With Jaguars

With multiple defensive tackles either injured or having opted out, the Jaguars have brought in veteran free agent Timmy Jernigan for a visit.

John Shipley

Early 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Todd McShay Projects Offense for Jaguars' Day 1 Picks

With two top-20 picks, ESPN's Todd McShay has the Jaguars going all offense in the 2021 NFL Mock Draft.

John Shipley

Jaguars’ Cam Robinson Continues to Feel Comfortable in 2020: ‘Health-Wise, It’s Like Night and Day’

One year following a return to the field, Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is feeling immensely better than he did at this point last season.

John Shipley

New Guys Shine: Observations and Notes from Jaguars' Wednesday Training Camp Practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars Wednesday practice was the first open to the media for viewing during 2020 training camp. It was the new guys who shined during the OTA style day.

KassidyHill

Jaguars' First-Rounder K'Lavon Chaisson Dealing With 'Minor Hamstring Issue'

Jacksonville's first-round edge defender will be working off to the side during Wednesday's practice.

John Shipley

Jaguars Remove TE James O'Shaughnessy From PUP List

The veteran tight end will be returning to practice on Wednesday after suffering an ACL injury in Week 5 last season.

John Shipley