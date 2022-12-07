Jaguars' Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence (Toe) Won't Practice Wednesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing a wait-and-see game with starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, with head coach Doug Pederson ruling him out of Wednesday's practice after a toe injury vs. the Detroit Lions in Week 13.

It appears the Jaguars avoided a potentially serious scare with Lawrence, who initially looked as if he sustained a potentially serious lower-body injury. But Lawrence returned to the game after tests at halftime and didn't miss a snap due to injury, setting him up to at least have a chance to play against the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

"Yeah, I mean, you know, day to day, getting treatment every day, you know, and just progressing in the right direction," Pederson said on Wednesday.

"No. No. We'll just keep him out today. Even though, you know, tempo wise it's more walkthrough tempo. He'll get all the mental reps today but nothing from the standpoint of, you know, moving around."

Lawrence, who started the game 9-of-19 for 124 yards, dropped back to pass in the final seconds of a 23-6 half. He was sacked by Detriot Lions defender James Houston from the blindside, with Houston grabbing Lawrence's lower-half and twisting as he went to the ground.

Lawrence, who the broadcast showed walking to the locker room with trainers on his power, went down and screamed in pain as he was hit and Houston rolled off of him. Houston was not flagged for the low hit on Lawrence.

Lawrence ran onto the field shortly after the rest of the offense, warming up after the broadcast reported that head coach Doug Pederson said he still had a chance to play. Lawrence never missed a snap, leading the Jaguars on a 16-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram.

Lawrence finished Sunday 17-of-31 (54.8%) for 179 yard and a touchdown. He was replaced by backup quarterback C.J. Beathard on the final drive of the game.

"I mean, obviously when it's your quarterback, there's, in any player there's a level of concern, but, you know, we've still got several days before the game," Pederson said on Wednesday. "But you know, he's tough and he'll do everything he can, I know, in his power to try to try to be out there, but we'll just take it day by day."

Pederson said he does believe Lawrence will have a chance to practice this week, noting the injury is more of a factor of mobility.

"I mean, it's his toe. It's his, you know, it's his big toe. It's the the joint. I guess technically speaking it is a sprained toe."

If Lawrence can not play vs. the Titans in Week 14, the Jaguars will have to turn to backup quarterback CJ Beathard. Beathard has started 12 games in his career but has thrown just five passes since being signed by the Jaguars as a free-agent in 2021.

"Great. You know, my confidence level is high, you know, and him, what he's shown, he's a veteran guy," Pederson said. "He's been in these situations before in his career, so he is not, it's not unfamiliar territory to him. He's well versed in the offense and a lot of confidence in him."