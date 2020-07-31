JaguarReport
Jaguars DT Al Woods Opts Out of 2020 NFL Season

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars have their first player opt out of the 2020 season with the team announcing veteran defensive tackle Al Woods has informed them he will not play this year.

The Jaguars signed Woods, who last played for the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, to a one-year contract in March. The 11th-year veteran was set to compete for snaps at nose tackle in Jacksonville's defense.

“While I was excited to join the Jaguars, I have made the tough decision, given the current status of COVID-19, to opt out for the 2020 season," Woods said in a statement released by the team. 

"The health and safety of my family has always been the most important thing in my life. I love the game of football and will be rooting hard for my teammates this season, and I look forward to re-joining the Jaguars in 2021.”

Before Friday, 30 NFL players had either officially opted out of the 2020 season or had been publically reported to be set to do so.

Two different opt outs are eligible for players per the NFL Players Association's agreement with the league, as explained by GiantsCountry publisher Patricia Traina here.

"The voluntary opt-out applies to any player. Players who opt-out under this category will receive a $150,000 advance against their 2020 base salary, and their contract will toll (freeze)."

"Once the contract resumes in 2021, the player will only be eligible to collect their base salary and any performance escalators; they will not be able to receive any roster bonuses paid out in 2020. In addition, he will not be credited with an accrued or credited season toward free agency and certain benefits if he opts out this year," Traina wrote.

There is also the medically high-risk opt outs, which lets a player still accrue a season while they get a $350,000 stipend. It is currently unclear which one applies to Woods.

“As I mentioned to our media yesterday, we all understand the risk associated with COVID-19, and we will fully support any of our players and coaches that choose to opt out this season," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said in a statement Friday. 

"It is important for every individual to feel comfortable and to believe that they’re doing what’s right for themselves and their family. As an organization, we respect Al’s decision and are fully understanding.”

The deadline for players to opt out of the 2020 season is still being finalized by the NFL and NFLPA, but should be seven days from when the agreement is signed.

Comments

News

