Jaguars Formally Announce Additions of Tom Gamble and Ryan Stamper

Tom Gamble and Ryan Stamper have officially joined the Jaguars in top-ranking positions in the front office and on the support staff.

A few days after announcing Urban Meyer's coaching staff for the 2021-2022 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have announced a few other additions to the organization.

On Monday, the Jaguars officially announced the hirings of Tom Gamble and Ryan Stamper. Gamble will be a senior personnel executive and while Stamper has been named the director of player assessment.

The Jaguars say Gamble will assist general manager Trent Baalke in all areas of player personnel, while Stamper will be involved in a variety of areas, including player evaluation, assessment, and culture development.

"Tom and Ryan are key additions to the personnel department,” Baalke said in a statement.

"Tom brings 30 years of NFL experience in player personnel, and, given our extensive history together, his counsel, expertise, and wealth of relationships in the business will help us in every aspect of player acquisition and retention.

“As a native of Jacksonville, Ryan knows this area, and his track record of working with young men and preparing them for life on and off the field is impressive and well documented. He will play an important role in helping us bridge the gap between player acquisition, player development and player retention. The energy and expertise that both Tom and Ryan bring to the organization will serve us well as we strive to build a winner, both on and off the field, in Jacksonville.”

Gamble turned down a second interview for Jacksonville's general manager job in 2013 before the Jaguars hired Dave Caldwell.

Gamble has a long history with Baalke, working with the 49ers for a number of years and serving under Baalke twice; once as director of player personnel and once as assistant general manager.

Gamble has spent 29 previous seasons in the NFL and was most recently the assistant general manager of the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes in 2020.

Gamble served as the assistant general manager for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 after serving as a senior personnel executive in 2015. He was previously the vice president of player personnel for the Eagles from 2013-14.

"In 2012, Gamble oversaw both the college and pro personnel efforts for the 49ers while working closely with Baalke. With assistance from Gamble and Baalke, the 49ers shared the NFL lead with nine Pro Bowl selections and advanced to three straight NFC Championship games and Super Bowl XLVII," the Jaguars said in a release.

Gamble's announced hiring is more of a formality than anything considering general manager Trent Baalke stated Gamble was already a part of the team during his introductory press conference on Jan. 21.

"Absolutely. Tom is already down here, on staff and working," Baalke said.

"We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, we’ve got free agency, we’ve got a draft, we’ve got a situation in the NFL that’s going to be historic, with the cap going down for the first time," Baalke said. "There’s a lot of things we need to work through and I’m confident in the group we have, and we’re going to push forward with that group."

Stamper most recently served as an assistant athletic director at Ohio State.

It is a homecoming for Stamper, who appeared in 41 games for the Gators as a two-time captain from 2005-2009 and is a Jacksonville native. Stamper attended school at First Coast High School in Jacksonville.

Stamper spent the past nine seasons of his career overseeing player development at Ohio State, where he was promoted to assistant athletic director for player development in 2018.

"Stamper built the “Real Life Wednesday” program while also helping players gain internships, job shadowing opportunities and other community service initiatives," the Jaguars said.