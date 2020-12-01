Jaguars Get 'Good News' on Rookie DaVon Hamilton's Injury

One of the best rookies from Jacksonville's 2020 draft class had a big injury scare in Week 12, but it appears Jacksonville got better than expected news on his outlook.

Rookie third-round nose tackle DaVon Hamilton left Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns after an injury to his right knee. Hamilton would be carted off the field after trainers assisted him, with head coach Doug Marrone saying after the game that it "didn't look good,".

But on Monday, Marrone offered a new update on Hamilton that is a positive one for the impressive defensive tackle.

"We got good news with Hamilton last night. It’s not as bad as we thought," Marrone said.

Hamilton will still miss some time. With only five games left in the 2020 season, it is likely fair to question whether he will play again in 2020. But he avoided a long-term injury, Marrone said, which is a best-case scenario for the 1-10 Jaguars and for Hamilton.

"We think he’ll still go on IR but it’s definitely not anything that’s quite long term, which was the concern last night, so that’s a good thing," Marrone said.

Hamilton has been among the most impressive rookies on Jacksonville's roster, a testament to his play considering the high volume of rookies the Jaguars have trotted onto the field this season.

The youngest team in the NFL, the Jaguars have seen a barrage of rookies fill in as either starters or key backups. Hamilton is included in this group, with the rookie nose tackle stepping up over the last month-and-a-half while Abry Jones has been sidelined with an injury.

Hamilton started the last six games for the Jaguars, twice recording the top defensive grade of any rookie from Pro Football Focus. He had been making plays against both the run and the pass, and the loss of him in the middle of the defense will surely be felt.

"I like him. He’s a hell of a player," Marrone said about Hamilton earlier in November.

"He knows what’s going on around him, he knows blocking schemes, backfield sets, all that stuff. I mean he’s a student of the game. Not only that, he’s a big guy and he’s active. A lot of times you get these big guys and they’re not [active]. They can hold the gap, sit there, if the play comes to them, they can make it, but he can make plays that are moving around him, whether he’s on the run or not."