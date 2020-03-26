JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Given Sixth-Best Odds to Have Cam Newton on Roster in Week One

John Shipley

Despite a trade that sent Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears and positioned Gardner Minshew II to be the Jacksonville Jaguars' starting quarterback in 2020, speculation continues to swirl among oddsmakers when it comes to Jacksonville's quarterback position. 

According to BetOnline and Odds Shark, the Jaguars have been given the sixth-best odds to sign free agent quarterback Cam Newton, who was officially released by the Carolina Panthers earlier this week after spending nine seasons with the Panthers.

The Jaguars were given +900 odds, trailing only the Washington Redskins (+200), the Denver Broncos (+300), New England Patriots (+300 ), M), and the Los Angeles Chargers (+500). 

It makes more sense for some of these teams to pursue Newton, though Washington appears set at quarterback with Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen, who they traded for earlier this week. Denver also has a talented young quarterback already in the roster in Drew Lock, though New England and Los Angeles have serious question marks at the position in the short- and long-term.

Jacksonville was given better odds to sign Newton than the Las Vegas Raiders (+1600), Pittsburgh Steelers (+2800), and Cincinnati Bengals (+4000). Pittsburgh has more of a question mark at quarterback in 2020 than the Jaguars do, making this a bit peculiar. The Bengals do own the No. 1 overall pick and are widely expected to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, so it makes sense for the Jaguars to have higher odds.

Ultimately it would be surprising to see the Jaguars pursue Newton, a former No. 1 overall pick and MVP. While some Jaguars players, such as Leonard Fournette, may be open to the idea, the Jaguars' brass is high on Minshew's potential, leadership, and work ethic. To see the Jaguars sign a veteran to start in front of him would be an unforeseen move for a team that seems determined to build around Minshew in the short-term.

Newton played in two games last year, completing 50/89 passes for 572 yards and an interception. Newton missed the final 14 games of the 2019 season due to a Lisfranc injury .

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Bring Back Second-Year Wide Receiver Terry Godwin for 2020

One of the Jaguars' practice squad wide receivers from 2019 will be returning in 2020.

John Shipley

Jaguars Announce Darqueze Dennard Will No Longer be Signing With Team

In a strange turn of events, the Jaguars will no longer be signing veteran cornerback Darqueze Dennard.

John Shipley

How the Jaguars' Needs Have Changed Following 6 Free Agency Signings

Which needs have been filled, and which still exist for the Jaguars following their new additions in free agency?

John Shipley

Jaguars Cornerback Tre Herndon and Girlfriend Treyleanna Robinson Donate Over 10,000 Meals in Response to COVID-19

Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback Tre Herndon and Girlfriend Treyleanna Robinson Donate Over 10,000 Meals in Response to COVID-19

John Shipley

With a Defensive Focus in Free Agency, Could the Jaguars Shift April’s Attention to Offense?

Every one of the Jaguars' free agency signings so far has come on the defensive side of the ball, leading one to wonder how much of their draft plan will focus on rebuilding the offense.

John Shipley

Signing of Tyler Eifert Is Latest in Recent Trend of Former Bengals’ Top Picks Joining Jaguars

With Tyler Eifert on the Jaguars' roster, three of the Bengals' most recent top picks have joined the Jacksonville organization.

John Shipley

With Turnover on the Jaguars’ Defense, 2020 Could Be Dawuane Smoot’s Chance to Breakout

One year following the best season of his NFL career, Dawuane Smoot could see his role expand even more in 2020.

John Shipley

Contrast of Jaguars’ and Panthers’ Handling of Ousted Quarterbacks Is Reflected in Compensation

The Jaguars and Panthers walked away from relationships with veteran quarterbacks with two wildly different forms of compensation because of how each team conducted itself.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars Officially Announce Signing of Former Bengals Tight End Tyler Eifert

It is now official: Tyler Eifert is a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

John Shipley

Jaguars Agree to a Deal With Former Bengals Tight End Tyler Eifert

Jay Gruden's former tight end has found his way back into the offense of the first NFL play-caller he ever played for.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley