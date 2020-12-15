Jaguars GM Search: One Front Office Executive to Note for Each AFC Team

After covering our bases in the NFC, we turn to the AFC's 16 front offices to find candidates who could interest the Jaguars from each squad.

As we continue to march toward the end of Jacksonville's general manager search, we look at which executives throughout the AFC that Jaguars fans should keep close eyes on.

The Jacksonville Jaguars won't have a new general manager for some time, but that won't stop us from continuing to look far and wide for potential candidates.

In the second part of two articles, we are casting our net over the AFC and picking out one executive from each team in the conference who is worth keeping an eye on for Jaguars purposes. After all, how many knew who Dave Caldwell was before the Jaguars hired him? He was obviously known in the football world, like those below, but he was also far from a household name.

We covered the NFC here. Now, we move onto the AFC. Which AFC executives do we think are worth monitoring over the next few weeks as the Jaguars look for their newest leader in the front office? We picked out 16 to give you an idea.

Buffalo Bills

Lake Dawson, Assistant Director of College Scouting

Lake Dawson has gotten general manager looks before, interviewing with the Carolina Panthers twice in 2018 and also interviewing for the same role in 2013. The former Kansas City Chiefs receiver is known as one of the top lieutenants of Buffalo's impressive front office and it wouldn't be surprising to see him make the jump from assistant director of college scouting to general manager sometime soon. His past experience includes being the vice president of player personnel for the Tennessee Titans from 2012-2015. He has been in his current role with the Bills since 2017.

New England Patriots

Steve Cargile, Pro Scout

A former NFL safety, Steve Cargile has been an integral part to New England's scouting process over the last decade. The 38-year-old scout is in his 10th season with the Patriots personnel department and his ninth as a pro scout, while he also coached special teams with the Patriots during the 2011 season. The winner of the 2016 AFC Scout of the Year award by the Fritz Pollard Alliance, Cargile appears to be a young and rising name in the scouting world.

Miami Dolphins

Reggie McKenzie, Senior Personnel Executive

A stark contrast from others on this list, Reggie McKenzie is a former general manager who has spent over two decades as a front office executive. McKenzie is in his second season with the Dolphins and has helped oversee Chris Grier's successful front office during that span. Previously, McKenzie was the Raiders' general manager for eight seasons (2-12-2018) and drafted players like Khalil Mack, Derrick Carr, and Amari Cooper. His track record wasn't perfect, but no general manager can say theirs is.

New York Jets

Jon Carr, Director of College Scouting

Considering the terrific draft class the Jets just had, perhaps Jon Carr deserves more attention in general. Just look at how the Jets describe his role, after all.

"In his current role, Carr manages the college scouting department and assigns responsibilities to the team’s national and college scouts. He works directly with General Manager Joe Douglas on evaluating college prospects around the country and organizing the college free agency process. He also organizes and helps manage the personnel meetings leading up to the NFL Draft."

Carr is in his second season with the Jets after spending 11 years with the Texans, so Carr knows the AFC South well. The former college quarterback and coach worked for Houston as a national and college scout before being promoted to director of college scouting.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Brandon Hunt, Pro Scouting Coordinator

Tasked with scouting Pittsburgh's opponents and evaluating other pro players, Brandon Hunt has been a key piece to what the Steelers do for over a decade. The former collegiate offensive lineman interned with the Steelers' scouting department in 2005 and 2006 before working for the Texans as a pro scout for a handful of seasons. Hunt is now in his 11th season in his current role, so he has clearly earned a decent amount of respect and trust from one of the NFL's top franchises.

Cleveland Browns

Adam Al-Khayyal, Assistant Director of Pro Personnel

In his first season as Cleveland's assistant director of pro personnel, it appears Adam Al-Khayyal is getting the proper job training he needs to make a potential leap to general manager one day. He is a young candidate who is clearly working on the aspects of handling the day-to-day aspects of the pro side of the front office.

"In his role, Al-Khayyal oversees and manages the pro personnel department with a specific focus on advance scouting, trade and free agency processes," the Browns' bio of Al-Khayyal reads.

The former Princeton wide receiver joined the Browns as an intern in 2015 and spent two seasons assisting with player personnel and football administration. He is in his first year working under Andrew Berry but it is interesting to see that his role expanded as Cleveland's front office changed.

Baltimore Ravens

Joe Hortiz, Director of Player Personnel

Is it ever really a bad idea to try to pluck talent from the NFL's best front offices? That is the question when it comes to Joe Hortiz, one of the top members of Baltimore's front office team. Hortiz first joined Baltimore as a personnel assistant in 1998. He spent eight years as a college scout, where he was credited with scouting Pro Bowl guard Ben Grubbs. He was promoted to director of college scouting in 2019 and is now a director of player personnel in Baltimore, serving as a right-hand man for Eric DeCosta.

Cincinnati Bengals

Steven Radicevic, Pro Scouting Director

It is hard to pick an executive from the Bengals due to their limited number of front office personnel, but Steven Radicevic is a name worth remembering. He has seen the Bengals go through a transformation of sorts, going from one of the NFL's cheapest spenders under Marvin Lewis to big spenders in free agency last season.

Kansas City Chiefs

Mike Borgonzi, Director of Football Operations

Much like with the Ravens, it is hard to criticize any team that wants to find their next general manager in the Chiefs' front office. Mike Borgonzi is one of the brightest stars of Kansas City's entire scouting and football operations system and thus should draw plenty of attention from teams. He has worked for the Chiefs since 2009 and has been promoted six times in that span, cutting his teeth as a pro personnel scout and director. He has also worked under three different general managers, so he has experience with multiple forms of leadership.

Las Vegas Raiders

Dwayne Joseph, Director of Pro Personnel

Wherever Dwayne Joseph goes, he will be bringing a Super Bowl ring with him. The long-time pro scout and former cornerback is in his second season with the Raiders but spent four seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles’ Director of Pro Scouting. He coordinated Philadelphia's entire pro scouting department, making him a key piece of the team that was able to piece together key free agents and draft classes and make a run at the Super Bowl.

Denver Broncos

Brian Stark, Director of College Scouting

A former college coach and recruiting coordinator, 46-year-old Brian Stark has had a wide array of jobs that indicates he may be prepared to make a leap to general manager sooner than later. Stark is in his eighth season with the Broncos and his fourth year as director of college scouting after previously serving as a national and regional scout for the team. His experience with the college football scene makes him an interesting name moving forward, even if not for this year.

Los Angeles Chargers

JoJo Wooden , Director of Player Personnel

In his eighth year with the Chargers, Jojo Wooden hasn't interviewed for any general manager jobs in recent years but he has an impressive track record considering the success the Chargers have had with drafting and developing players since 2013. The Chargers fail in a lot of areas, but they have always scouted well -- and Wooden is a big part of that. The former Syracuse linebacker also spent 16 seasons with the New York Jets (1997-12).

Houston Texans

James Liipfert , Director of College Scouting

Considering the absolute mess that has been Houston's front office over the last several seasons, it isn't easy to make a pick here. We end up going with James Liipfert, however, as he runs Houston's college scouting department and has helped them find a few key players via the draft in each of the last three seasons. Before his time in Houston, he won two Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots. He spent time with New England as a national scout (2015-17) after four years as an area scout (2011-14) and two as a scouting assistant (2009-10).

Indianapolis Colts

Ed Dodds, Assistant General Manager

One of the next rising stars in the world of pro football executives, Ed Dodds is known as one of Chris Ballard's most valuable and impactful front office members. He is in his 18th year in the NFL and his third season as Ballard's assistant general manager. Considering the massive success the Colts have found in both the draft and free agency under Ballard and Dodds, there is little reason to think he shouldn't be a top candidate for teams throughout the entire NFL. Dodds previously spent nearly a decade in Seattle's scouting department.

Tennessee Titans

Monti Ossenfort, Director of Player Personnel

Formerly the New England Patriots' director of college scouting, Monti Ossenfort joins general manager Jon Robinson as Patriots implants in Tennessee's front office. Ossenfort was interviewed by the Browns for their open general manager position this past offseason but was passed up for Andrew Berry. Ossenfort began working for the Patriots in 2003 so he had a front-row seat to see how the NFL's greatest dynasty was built.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trent Baalke, Interim General Manager

We are not advocating for this move, but if there is any internal candidate who has a prayer to replace Dave Caldwell as Jacksonville's general manager, it is likely Trent Baalke. The Jaguars hired Baalke to one of the top positions in the front office this offseason, hiring him as Caldwell's Director of Player Personnel. Baalke spent six seasons as the 49ers’ general manager from 2011-16 and from 2017-19, he worked for the NFL as a football operations consultant. He is most notable for working alongside Jim Harbaugh to build a 49ers roster that went to three consecutive NFC Championships and appeared in a Super Bowl.