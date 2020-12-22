Jaguars Guaranteed a Top-2 Pick in 2021 Following Bengals Victory

Jacksonville will officially pick in the top-2 of the 2021 NFL Draft following Monday Night Football.



Thanks to some help from the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jacksonville Jaguars are guaranteed a top-2 selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Bengals were 2-10-1 heading into the into the Week 15 matchup, meaning they had an outside shot to earn either the first or second pick. But the Bengals upset the Pittsburg Steelers 27-17 on Monday Night Football, giving the Jaguars one of the draft's first two picks.

Jacksonville (1-13) has had the inside track to the No. 2 overall pick for weeks, but the New York Jets' 23-20 upset victory over the Los Angles Rams landed the Jaguars into the top draft slot. Now, the Jaguars know the lowest they will pick is No. 2.

Jacksonville has picked in the top-2 just three times in the franchise's history. In that span they have picked offensive tackle Tony Boselli (1995), linebacker Kevin Hardy (1996), and offensive tackle Luke Joeckel.

Boselli is regarded by many as the best player in franchise history and is a multi-year finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Hardy, meanwhile, was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 1999 and is one of the best linebackers in team history. He played for the Jaguars through the 2001 season but had a productive tenure with the franchise during six seasons.

On the other hand, Joeckel is one of the biggest draft busts in franchise history. The former Texas A&M tackle dealt with injuries throughout his Jaguars career and never put it together, eventually being moved inside to guard. He ultimately started 39 games for the Jaguars in four seasons.

The Jaguars have lost 13-straight games, tying a franchise record for consecutive losses. The Jaguars can set a new record, and place themselves that much closer to pick No. 1.

“Well, I mean no one’s advised me anything different than to go out there and win, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday.

"None of us are going to look at this and the future. No one knows what’s going to happen tomorrow never mind at the end of the year. But I do understand the question and appreciate it. That’s probably a better question maybe for… I don’t know. I really don’t know. I can understand it though, but that’s not the way we think, myself, players. We’re just too competitive.”

The Jaguars are next scheduled to play the Chicago Bears (7-7) in Week 16 at TIAA Bank Field.