Jaguars HC Doug Marrone: 'Can't Tell Right Now' if James Robinson Will Practice This Week

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson was unable to suit up for the Jaguars in Week 16 due to an ankle injury, and as of now it appears too early to say whether this repeats in Week 17.

Robinson played 36 snaps in a 40-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15 before leaving the game with a left ankle injury with 9:46 left in the fourth quarter. Robinson rushed 16 times for 35 yards (2.2 yards per carry) and caught three passes for 18 yards and a touchdown before his injury.

The ankle injury kept Robinson from the field in Week 16 against the Chicago Bears, leading to Dare Ogunbowale taking his place in the backfield. Now, it appears Robinson's status for Week 17 against the Colts is in question as well.

“I can’t tell right now. He still has swelling, so we can’t do anything until that swelling goes down," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday when asked if Robinson would practice this week.

"I’m hoping he’ll have a better chance on Wednesday. If the swelling’s not down, then obviously it’s not going to look good. But I’m not ready right now to say it’s for sure because there’s still a chance.”

Robinson didn't practice at all last week despite early optimism -- primarily from the rookie running back himself -- about his chances to suit up against the Bears.

Robinson has carried the ball 240 times for 1,070 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns, along with 49 catches for 344 yards (7.0 yards per catch) and three touchdowns. The undrafted rookie from Illinois State has been one of the top running backs in the entire league this season, though he was strangely snubbed from the AFC's Pro Bowl roster last week.

If Robinson can't play in Jacksonville's Week 17 rematch against the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars would once again have to look to Ogunbowale to carry the load. Luckily for them, he impressed in limited reps on Sunday.

Ogunbowale played the second-most snaps of his career, and the largest share of total % of snaps. It was the first game of his career in which he ever carried the ball more than twice, rushing 14 times for 71 yards (5.07 yards per carry), including a 25-yard run in the first quarter.

"I thought he did a nice job, he really did. I thought he had about 12 or 15 carries. I thought he averaged about five yards a carry. He had a nice 25-yard run. He was running hard," Marrone said after the game on Sunday.

"I think it would have been nice to see if the game was close and then now all of a sudden, he’s at 28 or 25, what he does there. But I think he did a nice job going in there."

Jacksonville will kickoff against Indianapolis at 4:25 in Week 17.