Jaguar Maven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars HC Doug Marrone Theorizes on Calais Campbell's 2019 Production

John Shipley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time in his first three seasons as a Jacksonville Jaguar, defensive lineman Calais Campbell isn't on track to have double-digit sacks. Despite that though, head coach Doug Marrone is still encouraged by Campbell's play.

“I think he’s obviously someone that people are going to target, meaning when they’re going to pass the football, they want to make sure exactly how they’re going to block him and do it," Marrone said Friday at TIAA Bank Field.

In 13 games this season, Campbell has 6.5 sacks after having 14.5 in 2017 and 10.5 in 2018. He has still been a consistent force as a penetrating defensive lineman, but he hasn't produced as dominant numbers as he has before. Marrone has an idea for why this could be, though.

"I think the one thing I look at right off the bat without having really studied it hard, is that I would look at what the situations are in the games," Marrone said. "Once they have a two-score, three-score lead, it’s going to be a different type of thing where they’re not playing against the opponent, they’re playing against the clock, so your opportunities are going to be down.

"I think a better way to evaluate a player is hey, the opportunity for passing is he winning or losing? You might not be able to get to the quarterback a lot, because a lot of times they’ll think, ‘OK, if they’re worried about the rush, they’re going to get the ball out quickly.’ And a lot of times when they do that, it causes a little bit of frustration in my experience between the D-Line."

Despite Jacksonville (4-9) falling behind by multiple scores in several games this season, and in every game over the last five weeks, Marrone has yet to see Campbell's overall play and effort take a step back. He hasn't had as many chances to get to the quarterback as he has in a past, but he is playing the same way regardless of the situation.

"But the one thing I’ll say about Calais, he’s never shown that. He keeps that same type of tenacity, the same type of violence or rush throughout the game. So, I think it’s probably more so of the numbers not playing in favor of having enough of those rushes.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Did the Raiders Pass on Josh Allen in the 2019 NFL Draft? Jon Gruden Explains

John Shipley

The Oakland Raiders made a bold move when they passed on defensive end Josh Allen in the 2019 NFL Draft. So, why did they do it and help him become a Jacksonville Jaguar?

Which Players Could the Jaguars Focus a Rebuild Around?

John Shipley

With sweeping changes likely to come and the roster in shambles, which current Jaguars should be the focus of the future rebuilding effort?

What Does Gardner Minshew Need to Show at the Finish of 2019?

John Shipley

Is Gardner Minshew II the man for the Jaguars' quarterback job in 2020? His performance the next three weeks may give an indication.

JaguarMaven Week 15 Mailbag: What Should Happen at QB, and How Much of a Rebuild is This?

Andrew DiCecco

Our weekly question-and-answer series with Jaguars fans as we deliver answers to your most pressing questions.

DJ Chark (Ankle) Ruled Out For Raiders Game

John Shipley

Jacksonville's No. 1 wideout will miss the first game of his dominant 2019 season.

Calais Campbell Nominated by Jaguars For Walter Payton Award

John Shipley

Campbell is one of 32 nominees and was nominated by Jacksonville thanks to his work with charities in his local community.

Jaguars DC Todd Wash: 'Everything That Happened This Season Is on My Shoulders'

John Shipley

Jacksonville's embattled DC was quick to place blame for his team's defensive issues on himself this week.

Doug Marrone and His Team Know They Are Fighting for Jobs. Will It Matter?

John Shipley

It is no secret in Jacksonville that Doug Marrone is on the hot seat and will have to fight for his job these next three weeks. Will it matter in terms of results?

Jaguars QB Coach Scott Milanovich Accepts CFL HC Job With Edmonton Eskimos

John Shipley

Milanovich has been a QB coach in Jacksonville for the last three seasons.

Quincy Williams' Rookie Season Ends Wednesday After Being Placed on IR

John Shipley

The third-round rookie linebacker has been put on IR with a hand injury.