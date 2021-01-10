Jaguars Head Coaching Search: The Pros and Cons Of Arthur Smith's Candidacy

As the Jacksonville Jaguars continue to interview prospects for the open head coaching position, we take a look at the pros and cons of each of the five candidates. In this edition, we examine Tennessee Titans; Offensive Coordinator, Arthur Smith.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the precipice of hiring a new head coach, one the franchise hopes can turn around fortunes and help bring the city hope.

Names have abounded in recent days, but the list has been whittled down to a few men. Each have their strengths as well as their weaknesses. We examine the pros and cons that come with each coach and their potential impact on the Jaguars.

In this edition, we look at Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith, who is reportedly interviewing with the Jaguars following the Titans Wild Card game on Sunday.

Background

North Carolina (2006): Graduate Assistant

Washington Redskins (2007–2008): Defensive Quality Assistant

Ole Miss (2010): Defensive Intern & Administrative Assistant

Tennessee Titans (2011): Defensive Quality Control Coach

Tennessee Titans (2012): Offensive Quality Control Coach

Tennessee Titans (2013): Offensive Line & Tight Ends Assistant

Tennessee Titans (2014–2015): Assistant Tight Ends Coach

Tennessee Titans (2016–2018): Tight Ends Coach

Tennessee Titans (2019–present): Offensive Coordinator

A former offensive lineman (guard) with the North Carolina Tar Heels, Smith started his coaching career with his alma mater. At 29 years old, he joined the staff of the Tennessee Titans and has been in Nashville ever since. In fact, the Memphis native—whose father Frederick Smith founded Fed-Ex—has only been outside the state of Tennessee four years in his coaching career…and one of those years was with Ole Miss, a short drive from Memphis.

So would he be willing to head south and coach on the First Coast? More importantly, what would the Jaguars be getting in Arthur Smith?

Pros

Smith took a big jump in a short amount of time, going from assistant tight ends coach to head coaching candidate in five years. He has been hired and maintained by four head coaches for the Titans, showing a competency that is apparently easily recognizable. Typically coaches will bring in their own guys and staff, but with each new man in charge, Smith proved himself valuable and eventually vital to building success within the organization.

And with each promotion, he’s excelled. Taking over for the wunderkind Matt LaFleur, who took the head coaching job with the Green Bay Packers, Smith had big shoes to fill…and immediately coached the Titans to their highest scoring average in over 15 years (25.1 in regular season, 24 in the postseason).

The best introduction to Arthur Smith came in the AFC divisional upset of the Baltimore Ravens. In the third quarter, on 3rd and goal from the three, Smith took quarterback Ryan Tannehill off the field, motioned backup quarterback Marcus Mariota out wide, and sent a direct snap to running back Derrick Henry. Instead of running the expected wildcat, Smith had Henry throw a jump pass to Corey Davis for a two-touchdown lead.

Building off of that 2019 performance—which saw the Titans go to the AFC Conference Championship before falling to the eventual Super Bowl Champs, the Kansas City Chiefs—the Titans averaged 30.7 points per game through the 2020 regular season, fourth-best in the league. Additionally, the man behind the calls that saw Derrick Henry rush for over 2,000 yards.

With the Titans the past two years, Smith has shown his ability to create a game plan around a feature back, young receivers and a quarterback who leans on RPO. Those are all things he’ll have at his disposal in Jacksonville.

Cons

Smith took a big jump in a short amount of time, going from assistant tight ends coach to head coaching candidate in five years. Why yes, that is the same thing that started the “pro’s” list. But the fact is both a positive and a detriment when it comes to Smith. He rose the ranks so quickly, he probably got a head rush.

On one hand, Smith deserves credit for not overthinking his offense and building around his playmakers like Henry and Tannehill. Others had made that mistake in the past. But at the same time, what will a Smith offense look like with a first-year passer and without Derrick Henry? Is James Robinson enough to build around? And if not, is Smith talented enough and with a deep enough playbook to build around what the Jaguars will offer at receiver and tight end?

Could Smith replicate his success from Tennessee in Jacksonville? Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a relatively small concern, but one of the few around Smith nonetheless.

Another possible con against Smith; a head coach is more than a coordinator and must be able to lead an entire team and locker room. Having been through so many head coaches in a short amount of time, has he seen enough from which to learn? Has he been groomed enough by those at the top to take over the role himself?

Those are all the risk that comes with any first-time head coach and will be evaluated against the clear pro’s when possibly hiring Arthur Smith.