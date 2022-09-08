Jaguars Injury Report: Foley Fatukasi Limited on Thursday

For the second day in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars once again had a relatively empty injury report.

With the Jaguars set to travel to play the Washington Commanders to open the 2022 season on Sunday, the Jaguars reported just defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (calf) on Thursday's injury report. Fatukasi participated in practice as a limited participant.

Fatukasi was also limited on Wednesday. Thus far, he has been the only Jaguars player listed on the regular-season injury report, with the team's other previously injured players such as James Robinson, Devin Lloyd and Darious Williams all practicing in full.

“Right now, he practiced a little bit yesterday, so we’ll just wait and see," Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said on Thursday.

"He’s a guy you would love to have out there, and he’s working day and night to get back out there, but we’ll let the trainers make that decision.”

The Jaguars have just six defensive linemen on their 53-man roster: Fatukasi, DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris, Adam Gotsis, Dawuane Smoot, and Arden Key. With Fatukasi's status potentially up in the air, the Jaguars could be thin on defensive linemen against Washington, especially considering Fatukasi is not just a starter but is the Jaguars' primary backup at nose tackle.

“I think there is more 11 in the league now. You don’t find big fullbacks anymore," Caldwell said.

"There’s a few teams that run two backs, but most of the time it’s an 11 or a 12 with two tight ends. It’s kind of changed a little bit, but you still need girth up front, and we have that, but then you can sprinkle in pieces of strong and quickness to be able to get the job done.”

The Jaguars signed Fatukasi to a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million in guaranteed money. A former sixth-round selection out of UConn, Fatukasi has established himself as one of the league's top run-defending defensive tackles over the last few years, while also recording a career-high 16 pressures last season.

Fatukasi appeared in 45 career games for the Jets, starting 23 over the last two seasons. He has recorded 18 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, three sacks, and a forced fumble.